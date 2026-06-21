ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: India Name 15-Member Squad For Three ODIs; Virat Kohli’s Participation In Doubt

Hyderabad: India have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting on July 14. Shubman Gill will lead the side while Axar Patel has returned to the squad after missing the series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli’s participation is in doubt for the series. Kohli has been named in the squad, but his presence depends on the status of his fitness.

"The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England," the press release from BCCI read.

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah return to the ODI squad

The team management had omitted both Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah from the ODI series against Afghanistan. Although they didn’t give any official statement on their exclusion, managing the workload after playing in the T20 World Cup 2026 and the Indian Premier League seems to be the reason behind the move.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey dropped

Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey were given an opportunity in the series against Afghanistan, but they had to make way for the more experienced players in the selection process. Notably, Jaiswal has been dropped despite giving an impressive performance against Afghanistan, as he played a knock of 110 runs in the third ODI of the series.

Why is Virat Kohli's inclusion in the team subject to fitness?

Kohli has been struggling with an injury since the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he faced some issues and was also ruled out of the series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury as a result. Kohli's participation will be crucial for India as he will play a key role in their buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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