IND vs ENG Squad Announcement: India Name 15-Member Squad For Three ODIs; Virat Kohli’s Participation In Doubt
India have announced the ODI squad for the three-match series against England, but Virat Kohli’s participation is in doubt.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST|
Updated : June 21, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England starting on July 14. Shubman Gill will lead the side while Axar Patel has returned to the squad after missing the series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli’s participation is in doubt for the series. Kohli has been named in the squad, but his presence depends on the status of his fitness.
"The Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday picked India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England," the press release from BCCI read.
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah return to the ODI squad
The team management had omitted both Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah from the ODI series against Afghanistan. Although they didn’t give any official statement on their exclusion, managing the workload after playing in the T20 World Cup 2026 and the Indian Premier League seems to be the reason behind the move.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey dropped
Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey were given an opportunity in the series against Afghanistan, but they had to make way for the more experienced players in the selection process. Notably, Jaiswal has been dropped despite giving an impressive performance against Afghanistan, as he played a knock of 110 runs in the third ODI of the series.
Why is Virat Kohli's inclusion in the team subject to fitness?
Kohli has been struggling with an injury since the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. While playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he faced some issues and was also ruled out of the series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury as a result. Kohli's participation will be crucial for India as he will play a key role in their buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Ireland series
BCCI also issued a new update saying that spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland series as he is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE after sustaining a left foot injury in the IPL 2026.
India ODI squad for England tour
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
India's updated squad for Ireland T20s
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.
Schedule for India vs England ODI series
1st ODI - 14 July, 3:30 PM IST - Edgbaston
2nd ODI - 16 July - 5:30 PM IST - Sophia Gardens
3rd ODI - 19 July - 3:30 PM IST - Lord's