India Mess Up Chase To Suffer 4-Run Defeat To England

Indore: India squandered a position of control to make a mess of their chase as they suffered a four-run defeat against England, their third on the trot, in the Women's World Cup here on Sunday.

Chasing 289 to win, India were cruising to victory but lost crucial wickets despite fifties by senior players Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50).

From needing 55 runs from 53 balls, India found themselves needing 14 of the last over with England holding their nerves as Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur failed to take the hosts across the line.

This was after seasoned off-spinner Deepti (4/51) produced a standout spell, helping restrict England to 288 for 8 which was built on the back of Heather Knight's (109) splendid century.

India now need to win their remaining two games to seal the last semifinal spot as England became the third to team to move to the last four stage with the win here.

Mandhana first put up a crucial 125-run stand with skipper Kaur before joining forces with Deepti with a 67-run partnership. Once she was out Deepti took over with a fifty of her own but just as it looked like she'll go till the end, she threw away her wicket as England also got rid of the dangerous Richa Ghosh.

It was Mandhana's second consecutive half-century, a patient, hard-fought one, while Kaur, who had been out of touch through much of the competition, rediscovered her spark in trademark fashion, crafting a run-a-ball 70 that oozed intent and authority.

Mandhana, who started her innings in edgy fashion, nearly dragging one onto her stumps, weathered a scratchy start and even battled cramps but showed immense concentration and composure in her 94-ball innings.

After Pratika Rawal’s early dismissal, Harleen Deol (24) assumed the role of aggressor, allowing Mandhana time to settle. Her first boundary only arrived in the 14th over, but once she found her rhythm, she became increasingly fluent.

Together, Mandhana and Kaur batted smartly, rotating strike, building pressure on England's bowlers, and rescuing India from an uncomfortable position. At the halfway stage of the innings India needed a 164 from 150 balls.

Both targeted world No. 1 spinner Sophie Ecclestone with intent, striking her for boundaries at crucial intervals.