Historic Gold In Archery! India Stun Mighty South Korea To Win Recurve Gold For First Time In 18 Years
India’s men's recurve archery team bagged a historic gold in the ongoing Asian Championships.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s recurve archery team bagged a historic gold at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. He beat South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off to clinch their first gold medal in 18 years.
The Indian team, consisting of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das, and Rahul, bounced back from a 2-4 deficit to emerge triumphant 5-4 against the Korean side of Seo Mingi, Kim Yechan, and Jang Jiho, putting an end to Korea’s dominance in the event since 2009.
In the decisive shoot-off, both teams bagged 29 points. But Atanu Das’ shot was nearer to the centre, and it helped the Indian side win a historic gold. The triumph also marked India’s first Asian Championship men’s team gold since 2007.
🏹 INDIA SHOCK SOUTH KOREA! 🇮🇳🔥— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) November 14, 2025
India beat archery giants South Korea 5–4 to win Men’s Recurve Team Gold at the Asian Archery Championships 2025!
Sets: 56–56, 51–56, 57–57, 57–53
Shoot-off: India take it with a closest-to-centre 10!
🇰🇷 Korea hadn’t lost this title since 2013.… https://t.co/QXtuYVF02z pic.twitter.com/2IvN4v9rL6
The country’s total medal tally in the competition has increased to two gold and four silver medals.
The compound team also won three gold and two silver medals on the previous day. The success of the compound archer was led by Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won both team and individual gold medals. The compound women’s final was an all-India affair as Jyothi Surekha Vennam beat 17-year-old compatriot Prithika Pradeep, silver medallist at Winnipeg 2025, to win the final by a narrow margin of two points.
In the women’s compound event, Indian challengers Vennam and Prithika combined with Deepshikha to win the team gold by beating the side comprising Oh Yoohyun, Park Yerin and Park Jungyoon.
