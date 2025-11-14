ETV Bharat / sports

Historic Gold In Archery! India Stun Mighty South Korea To Win Recurve Gold For First Time In 18 Years

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s recurve archery team bagged a historic gold at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. He beat South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off to clinch their first gold medal in 18 years.

The Indian team, consisting of Yashdeep Bhoge, Atanu Das, and Rahul, bounced back from a 2-4 deficit to emerge triumphant 5-4 against the Korean side of Seo Mingi, Kim Yechan, and Jang Jiho, putting an end to Korea’s dominance in the event since 2009.

In the decisive shoot-off, both teams bagged 29 points. But Atanu Das’ shot was nearer to the centre, and it helped the Indian side win a historic gold. The triumph also marked India’s first Asian Championship men’s team gold since 2007.