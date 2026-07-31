ETV Bharat / sports

India Men's Lawn Bowls Pair Overcomes Botswana In Tie-Break To Maintain Unbeaten Run

Glasgow: The Indian men's lawn bowls pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar extended their unbeaten run at the Commonwealth Games, registering a third successive victory after edging Botswana in a tense tie-break in Round 3, Match 2 of Section B here on Thursday.

In the only other match of the day, Nayanmoni Saikia of India lost to Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji 0.5-1.5 in the women's singles sectional-Section C.

The Indian duo looked set for another comfortable win after claiming the opening set 9-2, but Botswana mounted a spirited comeback to take the second set 4-3 and force the match into a tie-break. Navneet and Dinesh, however, held their nerve in the decider to seal the contest and maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Playing as 'lead' and 'skip' respectively, Navneet and Dinesh displayed excellent coordination and precision in the opening set. Botswana's Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko struggled to find consistency with the jack, while the Indians repeatedly produced accurate deliveries to build an early advantage.