Asian Games 2026: India’s Domination In Kabaddi Continues; Men’s Team Win Ninth Medal In Continental Event
Indian men’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 40-34 in the final of the Asian Games 2026 to ensure the country's fourth gold medal.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The seventh day of the Asian Games 2026 turned out to be the most productive day for the Indian contingent as they won two gold medals. Both the men and women’s kabaddi team won gold medals beating Iran in their respective finals. The men’s team shown that they are a powerhouse in the sport winning ninth medal in the Asian Games.
Indian men’s team beat Iran 40-34
A thrilling contest saw India stepping up in the clutch moments to eke out a 40-34 victory.
Iran were aggresive at the start of the fixture while Indian players were getting itno rhythym. Iran had once depeted the Indian lineup to three players but a Super Tackle helepd the Indian team take the lead. However, they failed to maintain the lead for a long time and Iran eventually took a narrow one-point lead. By the end of the first half, Iran were leading 18-17.
India are Asian Games Kabaddi champions! 🇮🇳— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 26, 2026
Indian men's Kabaddi team beats Iran 40-34 in a thriller to win record-extending ninth gold medal at Asian Games.
2nd Gold of the day after Indian Women team hit the Golden glory 🫡🙌 pic.twitter.com/undO5ttwsJ
The Indian team bounced back in the second half levelling the scores. In fact, they eventually got grip on the contest and took a five-point lead with 10 minutes to go into the contest. Iran came up with a spirited performance in the last to pave a way for a comeback but they managed to reduced the difference to 40-34 in the end and signed off with a silver medal.
News Alert! Indian men's Kabaddi team beats Iran 40-34 to win record-extending ninth gold medal at Asian Games. pic.twitter.com/oYtE0SibWs— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026
The duo of Sumit and Arjun were the star performers for India helping them turn the tide in their favour.
Ninth gold for India men at the Asian Games
Except for the 2018 edition, Indian men's kabaddi team have won gold medal.
Following are the scorelines of the Asian Games men's kabaddi final
India vs Pakistan (35-23), 2006 Doha, Qatar
India vs Iran (37-20), 2010 Guangzhou, China
India vs Iran (27-25), 2014 Incheon, South Korea
India vs Iran (33-29), 2022 Jakarta–Palembang, Indonesia
India vs Iran (40-34), 2026 Hanghzhou, China
India women beat Iran 37-34 in final
Earlier in the day, Indian women kabaddi team beat Iran 37-34 in the gold medal match. It was a close contest between both sides and Indai clinched their fouth gold at the Asian Games.
Four gold medals for India
With this victory, India's gold medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games has reached four. India currently holds the 10th position in the medal standings with a total of 28 medals. Earlier, Sawan Barwal made history by winning a silver medal in the men's marathon, clocking a personal best time of 2:11:37; this marked India's first Asian Games medal in the men's marathon in 44 years. Meanwhile, in squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event.