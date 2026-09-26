ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India’s Domination In Kabaddi Continues; Men’s Team Win Ninth Medal In Continental Event

Hyderabad: The seventh day of the Asian Games 2026 turned out to be the most productive day for the Indian contingent as they won two gold medals. Both the men and women’s kabaddi team won gold medals beating Iran in their respective finals. The men’s team shown that they are a powerhouse in the sport winning ninth medal in the Asian Games.

Indian men’s team beat Iran 40-34

A thrilling contest saw India stepping up in the clutch moments to eke out a 40-34 victory.

Iran were aggresive at the start of the fixture while Indian players were getting itno rhythym. Iran had once depeted the Indian lineup to three players but a Super Tackle helepd the Indian team take the lead. However, they failed to maintain the lead for a long time and Iran eventually took a narrow one-point lead. By the end of the first half, Iran were leading 18-17.

The Indian team bounced back in the second half levelling the scores. In fact, they eventually got grip on the contest and took a five-point lead with 10 minutes to go into the contest. Iran came up with a spirited performance in the last to pave a way for a comeback but they managed to reduced the difference to 40-34 in the end and signed off with a silver medal.

The duo of Sumit and Arjun were the star performers for India helping them turn the tide in their favour.

Ninth gold for India men at the Asian Games