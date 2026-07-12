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India Dethroned From World No. 1 Ranking After Four Years As They Suffer Series Loss To England By 4-0

India lost their No. 1 spot in the ICC T20 Rankings after a 4-0 series loss to England in the fifth T20I.

india lose to world no 1 t20 rankings
India cricket team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 12, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India’s dismal form in the shortest format of the game hit a new low recently after the team’s 4-0 series loss against England. The defeat means that India’s reign of 1605 days at the top spot in the T20I rankings came to an end, and they were dethroned after four years. India’s run at the top spot began in February 2022, and during their stay at the top of the rankings, the team won the T20 World Cup twice and were semifinalists once.

Chasing a mammoth target of 258 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, India were restricted to 201/8 and suffered a defeat by 56 runs. Shreyas Iyer's team has now failed to win seven consecutive matches they have played in the UK (two in Ireland and five in England). After their successful title defence in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have lost the series against Ireland by 2-0 and subsequently suffered a series loss against England by 4-0.

England’s rise to the top under Brook

England now has occupied the top spot with 268 ratings and 10186 points in 38 matches. India is in the second position with 268 ratings and 15532 points. England have been on the rise after Brook took over the white-ball captaincy of the side.

Under his leadership, England won 18 of the 21 completed matches.

India was outplayed in all departments once again

The Indian team has looked like a minnow side against the English outfit throughout the series. It was the same case in the fifth T20I. India opted to bowl first, and Jos Buttler and Brook orchestrated a carnage, stitching a 233-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo played big hits against the likes of Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Shivam Dube.

Buttler played a knock of 131 runs from 64 deliveries laced with eight sixes while Brook scored an unbeaten 95 runs from 45 deliveries including eight sixes. Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

TAGGED:

IND VS ENG 5TH T20
IND VS ENG 5TH T20 2026
INDIA LOSE NO 1 T20 RANKING
INDIA VS ENGLAND T20 SERIES
INDIA ENGLAND T20

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