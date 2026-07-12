ETV Bharat / sports

India Dethroned From World No. 1 Ranking After Four Years As They Suffer Series Loss To England By 4-0

Hyderabad: India’s dismal form in the shortest format of the game hit a new low recently after the team’s 4-0 series loss against England. The defeat means that India’s reign of 1605 days at the top spot in the T20I rankings came to an end, and they were dethroned after four years. India’s run at the top spot began in February 2022, and during their stay at the top of the rankings, the team won the T20 World Cup twice and were semifinalists once.

Chasing a mammoth target of 258 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, India were restricted to 201/8 and suffered a defeat by 56 runs. Shreyas Iyer's team has now failed to win seven consecutive matches they have played in the UK (two in Ireland and five in England). After their successful title defence in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have lost the series against Ireland by 2-0 and subsequently suffered a series loss against England by 4-0.

England’s rise to the top under Brook