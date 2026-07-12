India Dethroned From World No. 1 Ranking After Four Years As They Suffer Series Loss To England By 4-0
India lost their No. 1 spot in the ICC T20 Rankings after a 4-0 series loss to England in the fifth T20I.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: India’s dismal form in the shortest format of the game hit a new low recently after the team’s 4-0 series loss against England. The defeat means that India’s reign of 1605 days at the top spot in the T20I rankings came to an end, and they were dethroned after four years. India’s run at the top spot began in February 2022, and during their stay at the top of the rankings, the team won the T20 World Cup twice and were semifinalists once.
Chasing a mammoth target of 258 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, India were restricted to 201/8 and suffered a defeat by 56 runs. Shreyas Iyer's team has now failed to win seven consecutive matches they have played in the UK (two in Ireland and five in England). After their successful title defence in the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have lost the series against Ireland by 2-0 and subsequently suffered a series loss against England by 4-0.
After 1605 days, India have lost their No.1 spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings! 💔— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) July 11, 2026
𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 are now the NEW NO.1 T20I TEAM IN THE WORLD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DKn0Wfc5sM
England’s rise to the top under Brook
England now has occupied the top spot with 268 ratings and 10186 points in 38 matches. India is in the second position with 268 ratings and 15532 points. England have been on the rise after Brook took over the white-ball captaincy of the side.
- India become No.1 T20I Team in 2022.— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) July 11, 2026
- Won T20 World Cup in 2024.
- Won T20 World Cup in 2026.
- Stayed at No.1 for 1605 days.
AFTER 1605 DAYS WITH TWO T20 WORLD CUP TROPHIES, TEAM INDIA THEIR LOST NO.1 T20I RANKINGS. 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/RdG0Tuyf0K
Under his leadership, England won 18 of the 21 completed matches.
India was outplayed in all departments once again
The Indian team has looked like a minnow side against the English outfit throughout the series. It was the same case in the fifth T20I. India opted to bowl first, and Jos Buttler and Brook orchestrated a carnage, stitching a 233-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo played big hits against the likes of Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge and Shivam Dube.
Dominant England secure an emphatic 4-0 T20I series win over India 💪— ICC (@ICC) July 11, 2026
📝: https://t.co/N7ah8WNSUQ pic.twitter.com/uiEkpJMqyW
Buttler played a knock of 131 runs from 64 deliveries laced with eight sixes while Brook scored an unbeaten 95 runs from 45 deliveries including eight sixes. Shivam Dube was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.