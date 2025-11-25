ETV Bharat / sports

India Lose To Belgium 2-3 In Azlan Shah Cup Hockey

Abhishek (33rd) and Shilanand Lakra (57th) got themselves on the scoresheet for India, while Roman Duvekot (17th, 57th) and Nicolas De Kerpel (45th) were on target for Belgium. The defeat comes after India, led by defender Sanjay, won the opening game in the six-team event against three-time champions South Korea 1-0 on Sunday.

A determined India weathered the early pressure with Pawan doing a good job in the cage. Belgium had their first real opportunity from a penalty corner 10 minutes into the contest, and soon followed it up with another. But the Indian defence stood firm to ensure they stayed level at the end of the first quarter.

Belgium took the lead against the run of play, breaking Pawan's resistance courtesy of a goal from Roman Duvekot in the 17th minute. India came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and earned the breakthrough when Abhishek (33rd) finished off a superb move to restore parity.

Belgium wrested back the lead with Nicolas De Kerpel (45th) converting a penalty corner. They soon extended their advantage with Roman Duvekot (46th) scoring early in the fourth quarter, giving Belgium some more breathing room.

With time ticking away, Shilanand Lakra (57th) found the back of the net after a brilliant cross from Rabichandra Singh, giving India a glimmer of hope. With 90 seconds to go, Mohit HS made a sensational stop to deny Belgium a fourth goal to keep India in the hunt. However, the equaliser eluded them. India will next play Malaysia on Wednesday.