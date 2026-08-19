ETV Bharat / sports

India Likely To Host Cape Verde In September-October

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) applauds the crowd as he leaves after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Argentina and Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Another footballing bonanza could be in store for Indian fans, with the Blue Tigers likely to host recent World Cup sensation Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6, according to sources.

The proposed fixture could be played either before or after India's high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions on the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.

“The talks are on, but it is yet to be finalised. But there is a high probability that India will host Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6," a source told PTI.

"The venue and date will be decided after it's officially finalised. The modalities and deliberations are on. Hopefully, it will be finalised shortly.” Currently ranked 64, Cape Verde grabbed global attention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the last-32 on their debut and producing an unbeaten group-stage campaign.