India Hires Langur Mimicry Artists To Protect BWF World Championships; PV Sindhu Reacts To Unusual Move
After animal disruption marred the India Open in January, Langur mimics have been hired to avoid a repeat of the same incident.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: BWF Badminton World Championships are set to be held in New Delhi, India, from August 17, and it seems that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the tournament will be conducted smoothly. The governing body in India has pulled off an bizarre move, hiring three men who will imitate Langur sounds to keep monkeys away from the venue.
During the India Open played in January, animal disruption marred the tournament, and BAI has now pulled off an unusual move. During the tournament, monkeys were spotted in the stands causing disturbance for the spectators. Now, the three professionals will mimic the voice of langurs, which monkeys are terrified of.
You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort 😂❤️🇮🇳— PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 10, 2026
So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality.
Can’t wait for the… https://t.co/ORDFuAkITL
"Monkeys are absolutely terrified of langurs, which is why mimicking is so effective. I have served in several government offices, and the idea is not to harm the monkeys, but just to make sure they won't come," said Zafar, one of the monkey whisperers who will handle the duty of keeping monkeys away from the venue.
PV Sindhu reacts
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu reacted to the move, saying that people can laugh at it, but they should appreciate the efforts the country is taking to conduct the event successfully.
"You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!" Sindhu wrote on her ‘X’ handle.
When will human langur-callers emerge as a solution?
During the Commonwealth Games 2010 in Delhi, India had hired real langurs to scare away smaller monkeys. However, the use of live langurs was prohibited in 2012 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, following government action.
Human langur-callers have then emerged as an alternative to handle the disruptions caused by monkeys.
India hosting World Championship for the second time
India is hosting the BWF World Championship for only the second time, with the first time the event was hosted in Hyderabad. India hosted the first edition in 2009 when it was played at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium in 2009. This time, the edition will take place from 17th to 23rd August.