ETV Bharat / sports

India Hires Langur Mimicry Artists To Protect BWF World Championships; PV Sindhu Reacts To Unusual Move

Hyderabad: BWF Badminton World Championships are set to be held in New Delhi, India, from August 17, and it seems that the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the tournament will be conducted smoothly. The governing body in India has pulled off an bizarre move, hiring three men who will imitate Langur sounds to keep monkeys away from the venue.

During the India Open played in January, animal disruption marred the tournament, and BAI has now pulled off an unusual move. During the tournament, monkeys were spotted in the stands causing disturbance for the spectators. Now, the three professionals will mimic the voice of langurs, which monkeys are terrified of.

"Monkeys are absolutely terrified of langurs, which is why mimicking is so effective. I have served in several government offices, and the idea is not to harm the monkeys, but just to ‌make sure they won't come," said Zafar, one of the monkey whisperers who will handle the duty of keeping monkeys away from the venue.

PV Sindhu reacts

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu reacted to the move, saying that people can laugh at it, but they should appreciate the efforts the country is taking to conduct the event successfully.