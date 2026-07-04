IND vs ENG: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Making Debut? India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Reveals
India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed the reason behind the delay in Viabhav Sooryavanshi’s debut.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s bowling coach has backed the team management’s decision to delay Vaibhav Sooryavnashi’s debut, which is the highly discussed point amongst the cricket fraternity. After coming off the back of a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sooryavanshi was expected to make his debut in the series against Ireland. Still, he never got the chance to start in the playing XI. Morkel has said that it would be unfair to overlook established performers like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
Speaking ahead of the second T20I in the series, Morkel emphasised that the Indian team believes in backing players who are delivering consistently for the national side.
“I think we just need to respect the fact that we’ve got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup,” Morkel told reporters ahead of the second T20.
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Morne Morkel shares his thoughts on the teenage sensation.
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Vaibhav amassed 776 runs from 16 matches with a strike rate of 237.30. He also played a whirlwind knock of 94 runs from 29 deliveries in the final of the tri-series involving Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.
However, India’s opening has a settled combination with Abhishek and Samson. The former has established himself as one of the most destructive batters in the Indian team. He has played several explosive knocks, including a rapid hundred against Zimbabwe in 2024 and a match-winning knock of 135 runs from 54 deliveries and also became the fastest batter to 100 T20 sixes. Samson played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup title run earlier this year.
“He (Samson) had a great IPL. So, I think as a coaching staff, it’s only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there’s a young man knocking on the door, and it’s exciting. “But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it’s a good sign that we show that we back you guys,” he added.
Sooryavnashi has a chance to become the youngest debutant for the Indian team.