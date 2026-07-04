ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Not Making Debut? India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Reveals

Hyderabad: India’s bowling coach has backed the team management’s decision to delay Vaibhav Sooryavnashi’s debut, which is the highly discussed point amongst the cricket fraternity. After coming off the back of a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Sooryavanshi was expected to make his debut in the series against Ireland. Still, he never got the chance to start in the playing XI. Morkel has said that it would be unfair to overlook established performers like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Speaking ahead of the second T20I in the series, Morkel emphasised that the Indian team believes in backing players who are delivering consistently for the national side.

“I think we just need to respect the fact that we’ve got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup,” Morkel told reporters ahead of the second T20.