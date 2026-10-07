ETV Bharat / sports

‘Absolute Honour To Work With You’: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Praises Former Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar

Hyderabad: Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as BCCI chief selector concluded on October 4. His stepping down from the role has drawn mixed reactions. The Indian team won three ICC trophies (2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup) during his stint, but he also faced heavy criticism for some of the tough calls. After taking the reins in July 2023, the former Indian pacer’s stint ended on Tuesday, and the BCCI invited applications for the post of selector.

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are a testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always… I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After him stepping down, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised Agarkar for his work in the role of the chief selector.

Ashwin praises Agarkar

Gambhir was not the only one to acknowledge Agarkar’s work as the head of the selection committee. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also praised him on his YouTube channel for some of the tough calls he has taken.

“The fact is that Ajit Agarkar had the responsibility to take a lot of big decisions in this stint; he had to phase out the senior players, and it cannot be easy. I was one of the senior players phased out during his tenure, but still, keeping some distance from that, I want to say that he has been a very good chairman of selectors. If we look at what all he has done with the team,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma's future fiasco during Agarkar’s tenure

Reports were emerging just before the England series that the selection committee headed by now-former chairman Ajit Agarkar were looking to move on from Rohit Sharma and Lord’s ODI might be his last. However, BCCI issued a statement dismissing the talks around Rohit’s future and also confirmed that he is very much in the plans of the team management.

Also, it was reported that he had differences with the National Cricket Academy/Centre of Excellence head, VVS Laxman, regarding the handling of injured players and the scheduling of India A games.