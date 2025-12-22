India’s Gift To World: Hindi Song From Kerala Prepared For 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad
Prof Vasisht says the song begins by describing CWG as India’s gift to world and celebration of youth with people from different nations joining hands.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Kozhikode: As India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), a musical tribute from Malabar is adding to the excitement.
Prof Vasisht, a native of Kozhikode and former Head of the Department of History at Malabar Christian College, has composed a Hindi song, with which he wants to welcome the mega sporting event scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.
The song has been sung by his former student, Sai Giridhar. This musical creation is considered to be a loving tribute from Keralites for the Commonwealth Games, which is returning to India for the second time.
"The song begins by describing the Commonwealth Games as India’s gift to the world. It is a celebration of youth, where young people from different nations join hands. Beyond borders and cultures, this is a gathering of love and friendship. As Indians, we can all rejoice and welcome this festival of youth and welcome the Commonwealth Games of peace," said Prof. Vasisht, explaining the essence of his Hindi lyrics.
India had hosted Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi. The official anthem for the CWG 2010 was titled, "Jiyo Utho Badho Jeeto" (Live, Rise, Ascend, Win), reflecting the motto. "Come out and play". The song was written by Mehboob and composed by globally acclaimed musician A R Rahman.
CWG 2023 will be hosted in Ahmedabad. Athletes from 72 teams across the sporting world will compete in this prestigious event.
The event was held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, with athletes participating from 11 countries. Over the years, its name has evolved - 1930-1950: British Empire Games, 1954-1966: British Empire and Commonwealth Games, 1970-1974: British Commonwealth Games and since 1978: Commonwealth Games. Due to World War II, it was not held in 1942 and 1946.
The participants include members from the Commonwealth of Nations and their territories. Currently, 72 teams participate in CWG. Notably, the United Kingdom does not compete as a single entity; instead, it fields four separate teams: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales are the only nations to have participated in every edition since the beginning. So far, 20 cities across nine countries have hosted the Games.
Host Cities Through the Years
|Year
|City
|Country
|1930
|Hamilton
|Canada
|1934
|London
|England
|1950
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|1966
|Kingston
|Jamaica
|1998
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|2010
|Delhi
|India
|2018
|Gold Coast
|Australia
|2022
|Birmingham
|England
CWG 2026 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, followed by the CWG 2030 in Ahmedabad. Australia holds the record for hosting the CWG maximum number of times.
Also Read