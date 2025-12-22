ETV Bharat / sports

India’s Gift To World: Hindi Song From Kerala Prepared For 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

Kozhikode: As India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), a musical tribute from Malabar is adding to the excitement.

Prof Vasisht, a native of Kozhikode and former Head of the Department of History at Malabar Christian College, has composed a Hindi song, with which he wants to welcome the mega sporting event scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

The song has been sung by his former student, Sai Giridhar. This musical creation is considered to be a loving tribute from Keralites for the Commonwealth Games, which is returning to India for the second time.

Prof Vasisht (ETV Bharat)

"The song begins by describing the Commonwealth Games as India’s gift to the world. It is a celebration of youth, where young people from different nations join hands. Beyond borders and cultures, this is a gathering of love and friendship. As Indians, we can all rejoice and welcome this festival of youth and welcome the Commonwealth Games of peace," said Prof. Vasisht, explaining the essence of his Hindi lyrics.