India’s Full Schedule At Asian Games 2026; India Aiming To Breach 100-Medal Mark Yet Again
The Asian Games 2026 will begin from Saturday with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place from 2:30 PM IST.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian contingent will officially kick off their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 from September 19, 2026. India will aim to better their tally of 107 medals including 28 gold won in Hangzhou. Athletes from 45 countries will take part in 43 sports. Japan are hosting the Asian Games for the third time after scheduling the Games in Tokyo (1958) and Hiroshima (1994). Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat and two-time Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker will carry the Indian flag for the March Past at the opening ceremony.
Cricket, Kabaddi and Hockey teams defending title
India, the reigning champions in both the men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, are in the hunt to retain their titles. Shreyas Iyer will lead the men's cricket team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's team. This tournament is crucial for the reigning champions in both the men's and women's hockey teams as the winners will directly qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Apart from hockey, Olympic quotas are also available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.
🇮🇳 The wait is almost over! The Asian Games 2026 action begins in Aichi-Nagoya! 🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2026
Team India is set to take centre stage in Aichi-Nagoya. Check out Saturday’s schedule, mark your timings and get ready to rally behind our champions as they begin their campaign! 🙌🏽#Cheer4Bharat… pic.twitter.com/DaFWjTW4lE
India’s full schedule at the Asian Games 2026
September 20
- Badminton: Men's team, Women's team (preliminary rounds).
- Cricket: Women's semi-final (subject to qualification).
- Hockey: India vs Indonesia (Men's Pool A), India vs Uzbekistan (Women's Pool B).
- MMA: Men's Traditional -77kg, Women's Traditional -60kg.
- Shooting: Women's 10m Air Rifle (Individual, Team Qualification, Final).
- Soft Tennis: Men's Team (Semi-Finals, Finals).
- Swimming: Men's 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke.
- Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Competitions (Group Stage).
- Techball: Men's doubles, women's singles, mixed doubles (final).
- Wushu: Men's Changquan finals, Sanda preliminary rounds.
September 21
- Badminton: Men's Team Pre-Quarter (Round of 16).
- Boxing: Men's 70kg (Round of 32).
- Hockey: India vs Indonesia (Women's Pool B).
- Kabaddi: Japan vs India (Men's Group A), Bangladesh vs India (Women's Group A).
- MMA: Men's traditional 77kg, women's traditional -60kg.
- Rowing: Various men's preliminary competitions.
- Shooting: Men's 10m air rifle (team and individual finals), men's and women's skeet qualification.
- Soft Tennis: Mixed Doubles (Quarterfinals and Medal Rounds).
- Swimming: Men's 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay.
- Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Group/Knockout Stages, Women's Doubles First Round.
- Wushu: Women's Changquan finals, Sanda elimination rounds.
September 22
- Gymnastics: Women's all-around qualification.
- Badminton: Men's and women's team quarterfinals.
- Boxing: Women's 51kg, 54kg; Men's 55kg (preliminary rounds).
- Equestrian: Individual eventing, team cross-country.
- Fencing: Men's foil, women's épée individual events.
- Hockey: India vs Sri Lanka (Men's Pool A).
- Kabaddi: South Korea vs India (Men's Group A).
- Karate: Women's Kumite -55kg, Men's Kumite -84kg (medal bouts).
- MMA: Men's and women's traditional medal rounds.
- Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed team (medal rounds), men's and women's skeet qualification.
- Swimming: Men's 1500m freestyle, 4x100m medley relay.
- Table Tennis: Men's and women's pre-quarter and quarter-finals; mixed doubles first rounds.
- Wushu: Women's Nanquan, Nandao finals; Sanda quarterfinals.
- Cricket: Final / Bronze Medal Match
September 23
- Gymnastics: Women's all-around final.
- Badminton: Men's and women's team semifinals.
- Boxing: Men's 60kg and 80kg preliminary rounds.
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Various men's and women's mixed events (500 meters, 200 meters).
- Cricket: Women's semi-final.
- Equestrian: Eventing jumping and medal fights.
- E-Sports: eFootball.
- Fencing: Women's foil, men's sabre individual events.
- Hockey: Thailand vs India (Women's Pool B).
- Kabaddi: Bangladesh vs India (Men's Group A), Iran vs India (Women's Group A).
- Rowing: Various men's and women's finals (medal fights).
- Shooting: Women's 10m Air Pistol (Final), Men's and Women's Skeet Finals.
- Soft Tennis: Men's and Women's Singles Finals.
- Squash: Men's and women's singles and mixed doubles first rounds.
- Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly, 200m freestyle.
- Table Tennis: Men's and women's team semifinals; singles and doubles first rounds.
- Weightlifting: Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg), Mirabai Chanu (women's 49kg), Dnyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Seram Nirupama Devi (61kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg).
- Wushu: Various Sanda semifinals.
September 24
- Gymnastics: Women's vault final.
- Athletics: Women's Heptathlon (various events), Men's Triple Jump, High Jump Qualification, Men's 100m Round 1, Mixed 4x400m Relay (Heats & Final), Women's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Final.
- Badminton: Men's and women's team finals (medal match).
- Boxing: Men's 70kg, women's 51kg, 65kg preliminary rounds.
- Fencing: Women's sabre individual event.
- Hockey: Korea vs India (Men's Pool A).
- Kabaddi: Chinese Taipei vs India (Men's Group A), Japan win India (Women's Group A).
- Rowing: Various men's finals.
- Shooting: Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position, Skeet Mixed Team Final.
- Squash / Swimming / Table Tennis: Various preliminary/medal matches. Men's and women's table tennis team finals.
- Wushu: Various Sanda finals (medal fight)
September 25
- Athletics: Women's heptathlon (long jump, javelin throw, 800m), Women's/Men's 400m Round 1, Men's 400m & 100m semi-finals. Medal matches: Women's shot put final, Women's pole vault final, Men's 100m final, Men's 10,000m final, Men's hammer throw final.
- Badminton: Men's and Women's Singles, Men's and Women's Doubles, Mixed Doubles (Preliminary Rounds).
- Boxing: Men's 60kg, +90kg; Women's 54kg (preliminary rounds).
- Fencing: Men's foil team and women's epee team competitions.
- Hockey: Japan win India (Women's Pool B).
- Kabaddi: Men's and Women's Semifinals (subject to qualification).
- Sepaktakraw: Men's Team Regu (Preliminary & Medal Rounds).
- Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Qualification & Medal Round). Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Individual & Team Final).
- Squash: Men's and Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles (Quarterfinals).
- Surfing: Men's and women's shortboard rounds.
- Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly.
- Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Singles/Doubles Preliminary Rounds; Mixed Doubles Semifinals.
September 26
- Archery: Recurve and compound varieties.
- Athletics: Men's Marathon Final, Men's Decathlon (various events), Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Round, Women's/Men's 200m (Preliminaries & Semifinals), Women's Long Jump Qualification, Women's 100m Hurdles, Men's 1500m Round 1. Medal Matches: Men's Shot Put Final, Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's/Men's 400m Finals, Women's 1500m Final.
- Badminton: Various singles and doubles preliminary rounds will continue.
- Boxing: Men's 55kg, 90kg; Women's 60kg (preliminary rounds).
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Various men's and women's events (500 meters, 200 meters).
- Equestrian: Dressage individual qualifying competition.
- Fencing: Women's foil team, men's sabre team events.
- Hockey: Japan vs India (Men's Pool A).
- Shooting: Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Individual & Team Finals).
- Squash: Men's and Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles (Semifinals).
- Table Tennis: Quarterfinals in various categories. Mixed Doubles Final (Medal Playoff).
September 27
- Archery: Recurve and compound competitions.
- Athletics: Women's Marathon Race Walk Final, Men's Decathlon Finals, Women's High Jump Qualification, Women's/Men's 400m Hurdles Preliminary Round, Men's Long Jump Qualification, Men's 800m Round 1, Women's 4x100m Relay. Medal Matches: Men's High Jump, Women's Long Jump, Women's/Men's 200m Finals, Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Women's Javelin Throw Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final.
- Badminton: Quarterfinals of all events.
- Boxing: Men's 80kg, 60kg, +90kg; Women's 54kg, 65kg preliminary rounds.
- Hockey: India vs Singapore (Women's Pool B).
- Kabaddi: Men's and women's final matches (medal match).
- Kurash: Various men's and women's weight category competitions.
- Table Tennis: Men's Doubles Final, Women's Singles Final (Medal Matches).
- Tennis / Squash / Surfing / Volleyball: Various preliminary, knockout and final matches.
September 28
- Athletics: Women's 800m, Mixed 4x100m Relay, Men's 4x400m Relay. Medal events: Women's Discus Throw, Women's/Men's 400m Hurdles Finals, Men's 3000m Steeplechase, Men's Long Jump, Men's 1500m Final, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Women's 4x100m Relay Final.
- Badminton: Semifinals of all events.
- Cricket: India vs Group A runner-up (Men's quarter-final).
- Hockey: India vs Bangladesh (Men's Pool A).
- Shooting: Women's 25m pistol final, men's and women's trap qualifications.
September 29
- Athletics (medal finals): Men's pole vault, women's high jump, women's hammer throw, women's/men's 800m finals, men's 5000m finals, mixed 4x100m relay finals, women's/men's 4x400m relay finals.
- Badminton: Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles Finals (Medal Matches).
- Boxing: Semifinals in various men's and women's categories.
- Shooting: Men's and women's trap finals.
- Track cycling: Various sprint and relay events for men and women.
September 30
- Archery: Medal rounds of compound events.
- Boxing: Semifinals in various men's and women's categories.
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Slalom and Kayak Cross competitions.
- Golf: Men's and Women's Individual/Team Competitions (Round 1).
- Hockey: Women's semi-final (subject to qualification).
- Judo: Women's -48kg preliminary rounds.
- Sport Climbing: Men's Speed 4 Qualification; Women's Speed 4 Final.
- Tennis: Men's singles/doubles, women's doubles (preliminary rounds).
- Track Cycling: Sprint, Keirin, Omnium, and Madison events in men's and women's categories.
- Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman 67kg, 87kg; Women's 68kg preliminary rounds and medal bouts.
October 1
- Boxing: No matches have been scheduled.
- Cricket: Men's semi-finals (subject to qualification).
- Golf: Men's and Women's Individual/Team Competitions (Round 2).
- Hockey: Men's semifinal or classification match (subject to qualification).
- Judo: Preliminary rounds and medal bouts in the women's -57kg and -70kg categories.
- Rugby Sevens: Women's team preliminary round match.
- Shooting: Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Qualification Stage 2, Final).
- Sport Climbing: Men's Speed 4 Final (subject to qualification).
- Tennis: Men's singles/doubles, women's doubles (quarterfinals).
- Taekwondo: Women's Individual Poomsae Semifinals and Finals.
- Volleyball: Men's quarterfinal or classification match.
- Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman 60kg, 77kg, 97kg; Women's 62kg preliminary rounds and medal bouts.
October 2
- Archery: Medal rounds for recurve events.
- Boxing (Medal Finals): Men's 55kg, 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, +90kg finals; Women's 51kg, 54kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg finals. (India's main medal haul expected on the day).
- Canoeing/Kayaking: Men's Kayak Single Slalom/Cross; Women's Canoe Single Slalom/Cross.
- E-Sports: League of Legends.
- Golf: Men's and Women's Individual/Team Competitions (Round 3).
- Hockey: Women's category medal match or classification match (subject to qualification).
- Rugby Sevens: Women's team preliminary round matches.
- Squash: Men's and women's team finals (medal match).
- Tennis: Men's singles/doubles, women's doubles (semifinals).
- Volleyball: Men's semifinal match.
- Wrestling: Men's freestyle 65kg, 125kg; women's 50kg, 76kg preliminary rounds and medal matches.
October 3
- Archery: The medal rounds for recurve events will continue.
- Cricket: Men's Final/Bronze Medal Match (Subject to Qualification).
- Golf: Men's and Women's Individual/Team Final Rounds (Medal Playoffs).
- Hockey: Men's medal match or classification match (subject to qualification).
- Rugby Sevens: Women's semifinals, classification and medal matches.
- Taekwondo: Women's 57kg Kyorugi, +67kg Kyorugi preliminary rounds and medal bouts.
- Tennis: Men's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles finals (medal matches).
- Volleyball: Men's medal matches.
- Wrestling: Men's freestyle 57kg, 74kg, 97kg; women's 53kg, 57kg preliminary rounds and medal bouts.