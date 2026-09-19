ETV Bharat / sports

India’s Full Schedule At Asian Games 2026; India Aiming To Breach 100-Medal Mark Yet Again

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent will officially kick off their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 from September 19, 2026. India will aim to better their tally of 107 medals including 28 gold won in Hangzhou. Athletes from 45 countries will take part in 43 sports. Japan are hosting the Asian Games for the third time after scheduling the Games in Tokyo (1958) and Hiroshima (1994). Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat and two-time Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker will carry the Indian flag for the March Past at the opening ceremony.

Cricket, Kabaddi and Hockey teams defending title

India, the reigning champions in both the men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, are in the hunt to retain their titles. Shreyas Iyer will lead the men's cricket team while Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women's team. This tournament is crucial for the reigning champions in both the men's and women's hockey teams as the winners will directly qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Apart from hockey, Olympic quotas are also available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

India’s full schedule at the Asian Games 2026

September 20

Badminton: Men's team, Women's team (preliminary rounds).

Cricket: Women's semi-final (subject to qualification).

Hockey: India vs Indonesia (Men's Pool A), India vs Uzbekistan (Women's Pool B).

MMA: Men's Traditional -77kg, Women's Traditional -60kg.

Shooting: Women's 10m Air Rifle (Individual, Team Qualification, Final).

Soft Tennis: Men's Team (Semi-Finals, Finals).

Swimming: Men's 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke.

Table Tennis: Men's and Women's Team Competitions (Group Stage).

Techball: Men's doubles, women's singles, mixed doubles (final).

Wushu: Men's Changquan finals, Sanda preliminary rounds.

September 21