ETV Bharat / sports

CWG 2026: India's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team Finishes Sixth; Australia Win Gold

Glasgow: The Indian men's 4x200m freestyle relay team could not translate an encouraging qualification into a podium finish, ending sixth in the final at the Commonwealth Games swimming competition here on Sunday.

The quartet of Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Aryan Nehra and Srihari Nataraj produced a much-improved performance, slashing nearly 10 seconds off their heat timing to clock 7:29.84.

However, they were unable to match the pace of the leading teams in a high-quality final. Australia underlined their supremacy by storming to the gold medal in a Commonwealth Games record time of 7:01.47.

England claimed silver in 7:04.98, while Wales took bronze with 7:09.59. India finished behind fifth-placed Malaysia (7:23.72).

The result highlighted the sizeable gap separating India from the sport's traditional powerhouses despite the relay team's encouraging progress.

Earlier in the day, the Indian quartet had qualified for the final after finishing third in Heat 2 with a time of 7:39.48, behind Australia (7:08.66) and England (7:18.13).