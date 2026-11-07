ETV Bharat / sports

India Squad For New Zealand Friendlies: Gurpreet Singh Dropped As Khalid Jamil Names 23-Member Squad

Hyderabad: Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil revealed the 23-member squad for friendlies against New Zealand, and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s omission is the biggest change in the lineup. Jamil announced the selection on Friday for the friendlies to be staged in the coming days.

Gurpreet’s absence follows India's 0-4 defeat to Brazil in October, when the experienced goalkeeper had a disappointing outing. He is one of the notable absentees from the squad as Jamil looks to reshape the Indian squad with two away games against New Zealand.

In place of Gurpeet, India have named Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar and Vishal Kaith as their three goalkeeping options for the two-game tour of New Zealand.

India will first take on New Zealand on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, while the second match will be held on November 15 at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.

The squad also includes the likes of Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco, who are part of the squad in the SAFF Championship 2026, which is underway.

The players of the Indian team for the New Zealand tour will assemble in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 7 and will train the following day before travelling to Auckland.

Jamil said that the two matches will test the strength of the Indian football team away from home.