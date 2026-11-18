ETV Bharat / sports

India Becomes First Team To Clinch 10 SAFF Championship Titles, Beating Pakistan 2-1 In Final

Indian football team ( IANS )

Dhaka (Bangladesh): The Indian football team clinched their 10th SAFF Championship title in the final played at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The second-string Indian side came from behind to beat Pakistan 2-1 and win the tournament for the third consecutive time.

India trailed early in the game as Pakistan scored a goal just before the half-time break through Alamir Ghazi (45+2). However, the decisive moment of the game came when Junaid Shah of Pakistan was handed a red card after a long Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for a nasty tackle on Brison Fernandez.

India made most of the numerical advantage they had in the 61st minute, pulling one back. Suhail Bhat scored the equaliser for the team with a left-footed finish on an assist from Macarton Nickson. The game looked set for extra time, but just three minutes before the end of regulation, Sandip Mandi scored a winner. The East Bengal defender scored a goal with a header from close range on a corner taken by Abdul Rabeeh.