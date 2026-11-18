India Becomes First Team To Clinch 10 SAFF Championship Titles, Beating Pakistan 2-1 In Final
India outplayed Pakistan 2-1 in the 2026 SAFF Championship Final to win the tournament for the third consecutive time.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Dhaka (Bangladesh): The Indian football team clinched their 10th SAFF Championship title in the final played at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The second-string Indian side came from behind to beat Pakistan 2-1 and win the tournament for the third consecutive time.
India trailed early in the game as Pakistan scored a goal just before the half-time break through Alamir Ghazi (45+2). However, the decisive moment of the game came when Junaid Shah of Pakistan was handed a red card after a long Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review for a nasty tackle on Brison Fernandez.
India made most of the numerical advantage they had in the 61st minute, pulling one back. Suhail Bhat scored the equaliser for the team with a left-footed finish on an assist from Macarton Nickson.
THE KINGS OF SOUTH ASIA, FOR THE 10TH TIME! 👑🇮🇳 The #BlueTigers have become the first nation to win three consecutive titles! 💙 #SAFFChampionship2026 #IndianFootball https://t.co/zlUQFOuq2E— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 17, 2026
The game looked set for extra time, but just three minutes before the end of regulation, Sandip Mandi scored a winner. The East Bengal defender scored a goal with a header from close range on a corner taken by Abdul Rabeeh.
India’s third consecutive title
The occasion marked India’s third title win in a row. The team previously won the 2023 edition on home soil, beating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru. Before that, they won the tournament in 2021 when Maldives hosted the competition with a victory over Nepal in the summit clash.
SANDIP MANDI FINDS THE NET! 🇮🇳⚽🔥 Sandip Mandi scores the decisive goal to put India ahead against Pakistan in the SAFF Championship Final. India 🇮🇳 2️⃣-1️⃣ 🇵🇰 Pakistan #SandipMandi #IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship #EastBengalFC #JoyEastBengal #EBFC_TRGP https://t.co/Y4jc59vI4V— EBFC: The Red & Gold Pride (@EBFC_TRGP) November 17, 2026
India also extended their record as the most successful team, clinching their 10th silverware. India played with their second-string squad as the senior team, coached by Khalid Jamil, were in New Zealand for two international friendlies, where they lost by 5-0 and 3-0.
India’s SAFF Cup wins
- 1993 - Round-robin format (India finished first, no final)
- 1997 - India beat Maldives 5-1
- 1999 - India beat Bangladesh 2-0
- 2005 - India beat Bangladesh 2-0
- 2009 - India beat Maldives 3-1 on penalties
- 2011 - India beat Afghanistan 4-0
- 2015 - India beat Afghanistan 2-1
- 2021 - India beat Nepal 3-0
- 2023 - India beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties
- 2026 - India beat Pakistan 2-1