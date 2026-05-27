Randhir Singh, India’s First Asian Games Gold Medalist And Veteran Sprts Adminstrator Passes Away At 79
Randhir Singh had won a historic gold medal in the shooting competition of the 1978 Asian Games.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Randhir Singh, India's first gold medalist in shooting at the Asian Games, died on Wednesday (May 27) at the age of 79. He took his last breath at his residence in New Delhi after being hospitalised for several days.
Singh recently resigned as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues. He was elected for a four-year term beginning in 2024. He was India's first Asian Games shooting gold medalist and a veteran sports administrator whose legacy spanned five Olympic Games. He is survived by his wife, Vinita, and daughters, Mahima, Sunaina, and Rajeshwari.
My heart fills with sadness on the passing away of Shri Raja Randhir Singh ji, a dear friend and an extraordinary human who took India to new heights in sports in Asia and around the world. We have lost an exceptional leader & his irreplaceable wisdom. Rest in Peace Raja Saheb 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/W9QakDhslk— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 27, 2026
Five appearances in the Olympics
Born into the former royal family of Patiala and a descendant of the former Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, Randhir Singh distinguished himself in Indian sports with his outstanding performances in shooting. His illustrious sporting career included participation in five Olympics and a historic gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. For this achievement, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1979.
Rest in Peace, Raja Randhir Singh. 🖤— THE NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) May 27, 2026
Today, the sporting world loses a true legend. A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and visionary sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh’s contributions to the Olympic movement and shooting sports will never be forgotten. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KewGJ1fEe6
He appeared in Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976, Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984. Also, he was a reserve shooter in the Indian team at the Tokyo 1964 Games.
Randhir Singh’s administrative career
Like sports, in his successful administrative career, he also served as the Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Deeply saddened with the passing of Raja Randhir Singh – Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia and the International Olympic Committee. He was also the first Indian to be elected president of the Olympic Council of… pic.twitter.com/CmtL5Tc4oH— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 27, 2026
Singh served as Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2010, and also held several key positions within the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2001 to 2014. In 2003, he also represented the IOC at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), further cementing his reputation in the field of global sports governance.
National Rifle Association of India pays tribute
National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the sad news of the demise of Raja Randhir Singh who passed away today on 27 May 2026. A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Award winner and one of the most respected sports administrators in India, Asia and the International Olympic Committee, Raja Randhir Singh made invaluable contributions to the development of shooting sport and the Olympic movement.”
Bhatia said, "The NRAI and the entire shooting community mourn this irreparable loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."