ETV Bharat / sports

Randhir Singh, India’s First Asian Games Gold Medalist And Veteran Sprts Adminstrator Passes Away At 79

Hyderabad: Randhir Singh, India's first gold medalist in shooting at the Asian Games, died on Wednesday (May 27) at the age of 79. He took his last breath at his residence in New Delhi after being hospitalised for several days.

Singh recently resigned as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) due to health issues. He was elected for a four-year term beginning in 2024. He was India's first Asian Games shooting gold medalist and a veteran sports administrator whose legacy spanned five Olympic Games. He is survived by his wife, Vinita, and daughters, Mahima, Sunaina, and Rajeshwari.

Five appearances in the Olympics

Born into the former royal family of Patiala and a descendant of the former Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, Randhir Singh distinguished himself in Indian sports with his outstanding performances in shooting. His illustrious sporting career included participation in five Olympics and a historic gold medal at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. For this achievement, he was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1979.