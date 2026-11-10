ETV Bharat / sports

India Finishes 5th Among 65 Nations At World Armwrestling Championships 2026

Jincymol Sebastian ( ANI/PAFI )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: India has concluded the 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 in fifth position overall among 65 participating nations. It was a landmark result achieved before a home crowd in New Delhi.

The People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) and Pro Panja League had set two goals: a top-ten finish for 2026 and a top-five finish within three years. India has reached the top five three years ahead of schedule.

The Indian contingent won 59 medals (9 Gold, 19 Silver and 31 Bronze), with contributions across every age group and division. Para athletes led the tally with 26 medals (2 Gold, 10 Silver, 14 Bronze), which placed India fifth in the para standings. Sub-junior, junior and youth athletes added 20 medals (3 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze), masters and grand masters won 12 (4 Gold, 1 Silver, 7 Bronze), and the senior category contributed 1 Bronze. Jincymol Sebastian won gold on both arms in Grand Master Women 80 kg, while Yogesh Choudhary and Shoukath VT each won right-arm gold and left-arm bronze. Madhura K N won bronze in Senior Women 70 kg (Right). Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass founded Pro Panja League to professionalise armwrestling in India and build a structured pathway from grassroots competition to the international stage. Under the leadership of Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), India hosted the 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship for the first time in the nation's history. On home soil, Indian athletes competed against the world's leading armwrestling nations, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Georgia, Ghana and Australia.