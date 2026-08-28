ETV Bharat / sports

FIH World Cup: Indian Women Hockey Team Secure Best Finish In 52 Years With 3-1 Win Over Germany

Hyderabad: While the Indian men’s hockey team has struggled at the ongoing FIH Hockey World Cup, the women’s team has punched above their weight. The women’s team not only managed incredible draws against mighty sides like China and Australia, but they also finished the tournament in fifth place, beating a much higher-ranked opposition. Thanks to a brace from Nanvneet, they beat Germany 301 to finish fifth.

The team ranked No. 9 in the world came into the tournament with only a little expectation. However, they surprised everyone by advancing into stage 2 with a 0-0 draw against England. Also, they elevated their game to such a level that a win against Australia looked possible, and the team might have moved into the semifinal, but they fell short by only one goal as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The team lost only one match out of the six they played against the Netherlands, 0-2.

The Indian team became unstoppable once they started finding the back of the net. The team struck three goals in the span of five minutes in the third quarter. Ishika Chaudhary scored in the 43rd minute as she dinked the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper. Navneet then struck from a penalty corner in the 44th minute and added one more to the scoreline in the 47th minute. The sole goal for Germany came in the 59th minute by Lynn Krings.

Second-best finish for India

This is India’s second-best finish, as their best was in 1974 when they finished at the fourth edition. Also, this is the team’s best in the last 52 years, and the performance would be one of the most memorable moments in Indian hockey.

India’s results at the Hockey World Cup 2026