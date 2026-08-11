ETV Bharat / sports

Former India Fielding Coach T Dilip Hails Virat Kohli’s Intensity On The Field

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is no doubt one of the best fielders in the cricket world, and former India fielding coach T Dilip has echoed the same sentiment. He has said that the former India skipper raises the standards of his teammates and colleagues with his actions between training sessions and matches. He also pointed out the willingness shown by Kohli to be involved even when the ball is away from him.

"When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen in power play how he is at your batsman at covers or short mid-wicket with his reflexes, with his dives, with his stops. Even in the last series, he was putting those dives and sharp at you all the time," Dilip said in a video uploaded by Star Sports.

“But what impressed me most is not the actions what he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker to take that throw and throwing back to the wicketkeeper,” Dilip explained.