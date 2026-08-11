Former India Fielding Coach T Dilip Hails Virat Kohli’s Intensity On The Field
Former Indian fielding coach T Dilip has praised the star batter Virat Kohli for the kind of intensity he shows on the field.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Virat Kohli is no doubt one of the best fielders in the cricket world, and former India fielding coach T Dilip has echoed the same sentiment. He has said that the former India skipper raises the standards of his teammates and colleagues with his actions between training sessions and matches. He also pointed out the willingness shown by Kohli to be involved even when the ball is away from him.
"When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen in power play how he is at your batsman at covers or short mid-wicket with his reflexes, with his dives, with his stops. Even in the last series, he was putting those dives and sharp at you all the time," Dilip said in a video uploaded by Star Sports.
“But what impressed me most is not the actions what he does when the ball is at him but also when the ball is not at him. You will see him running towards the non-striker to take that throw and throwing back to the wicketkeeper,” Dilip explained.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 10, 2026
T Dilip reflects on Virat Kohli’s unmatched intensity and the impact it has had on Team India’s fielding culture. 🇮🇳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/IijZR4zSL1
Dilip reveals how Kohli influences teammates
Dilip revealed that Kohli is always ready to field in deep positions and his intensity is the same whether it is a practice match or a main fixture. He further added that his intensity is contagious and others follow suit around him.
“Even at this juncture of his career, even today he goes on to long on in the last overs, and he is the first one to run out. And that's a fabulous thing to do as a team. The intensity is always contagious when he is around. With Virat Kohli, one thing you always see is there is not much difference between him in a practice session or a match,” he stated.
And that's very, very important because it's just not Virat Kohli who's fielding. There are five other players who are fielding with him who have stretched their limits when they are fielding with Virat Kohli. That is the influence he has on the group, actually,” Dilip added.
Dilip joined the Indian setup in November 2021 and resigned from the post of the team's fielding coach this month. During his stint, India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026, the 2025 Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs in 2023 and 2025. India also finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup.