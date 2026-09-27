ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India Fail To Win Individual Badminton Medal After 12 Years As PV Sindhu Exits In Quarterfinals

File photo: PV Sindhu ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The campaign of the Indian shuttlers at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan ended on Sunday with PV Sindhu exiting from the quarterfinals. With her defeat, all the Indian badminton players finished their campaign without getting any medal.

With one male shuttler (Lakshya Sen) ranked at 10th place in the BWF rankings and one female shuttler (PV Sindhu) placed at the 11th position in the BWF rankings, India were expected to secure a podium finish in one of the individual events at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. However, they failed to bag any individual medal and the solitary podium finish came from the men's team who won bronze. In the process, India took home a disappointing campaign India fail to win individual badminton medal after 12 years 2014 was the last edition where India finished their campaign without any individual medals in badminton. Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal were some of the big names in that edition for India. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, PV Sindhu (silver) and Saina Nehwal (Bronze) won individual medals for India in badminton. In Hangzhou 2023, HS Prannoy won the bronze medal.