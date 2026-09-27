Asian Games 2026: India Fail To Win Individual Badminton Medal After 12 Years As PV Sindhu Exits In Quarterfinals
The Indian shuttlers packed their campaign without winning any individual medal at the Asian Games 2026.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The campaign of the Indian shuttlers at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan ended on Sunday with PV Sindhu exiting from the quarterfinals. With her defeat, all the Indian badminton players finished their campaign without getting any medal.
With one male shuttler (Lakshya Sen) ranked at 10th place in the BWF rankings and one female shuttler (PV Sindhu) placed at the 11th position in the BWF rankings, India were expected to secure a podium finish in one of the individual events at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. However, they failed to bag any individual medal and the solitary podium finish came from the men's team who won bronze. In the process, India took home a disappointing campaign
India fail to win individual badminton medal after 12 years
2014 was the last edition where India finished their campaign without any individual medals in badminton. Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal were some of the big names in that edition for India. In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, PV Sindhu (silver) and Saina Nehwal (Bronze) won individual medals for India in badminton. In Hangzhou 2023, HS Prannoy won the bronze medal.
Asian Games 2026 | Badminton— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 27, 2026
Women’s Singles – Quarterfinal
PV Sindhu (WR-11, TOPS Core) fought hard against Chen Yu Fei (WR-4) of China before going down 1–2.
Game Scores: 21–11, 18–21, 10–21
With this result, India’s badminton campaign at the Asian Games 2026 comes to an… pic.twitter.com/7FRVpUNHcz
PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto lost in the quarterfinals in the 2026 edition.
Sindhu was defeated by Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei in a thrilling contest which lasted for three sets. Unnati suffered a defeat at the hands of the much higher-ranked Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Treesa and Gayatri suffered a defeat against world No. 1 Chinese pair of Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.
Four golds for India at Asian Games 2026
The Indian women’s cricket team won gold beating Sri Lanka in the final. India continued their domination in the sport of Kabaddi as well with both men’s and women’s team winning gold medals. Coincidentally, both of them beat Iran in the final.
Shooting - the sport which has given most medals for India produced one gold as India’s 10m Air Pistol Mixed team won finished at the top of the podium in their event.