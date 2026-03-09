ETV Bharat / sports

India Erupts In Celebration After Historic T20 World Cup Win

Cricket fans celebrate after India defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Chennai/Raipur/Lucknow: Jubilant fans cheered, danced and waved the tricolour as they poured into the streets across cricket-crazy India on Sunday night to celebrate the Men in Blue scripting history by winning the second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Chants of "India, India" reverberated in the air as crowds gathered in city centres. Whether in Jammu, Ranchi, Patna, or Thiruvananthapuram, fans, many in Indian jerseys, were seen hugging each other after India beat New Zealand by 96 runs. The Indian team posted a massive 255 for five, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup final.

India Erupts In Celebration After Historic T20 World Cup Win (ETV Bharat)

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate Team India. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the T20 World Cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row, Murmu said.

"This brings immense joy and pride to our cricket-loving people. It is also a marker of the rich talent pool we have among our youth in diverse fields," she said. In his message, Modi said Team India's victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

Cricket fans celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI)

"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament," he said.