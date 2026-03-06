ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs England Semifinal Shatters Global Digital Viewership Record

Hyderabad: The second semifinal between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, set a new benchmark in digital sports viewership. The match registered a peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on the JioHotstar, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The blockbuster match between India and England registered the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally. The number underscored cricket’s ability to draw massive audiences in India.

ICC chairman Jay Shah posted the update on his X handle

"The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has shattered the world record for digital viewership. The match between BCCI and England Cricket registered a peak digital concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on JioHotstar, which is the highest for any live event across the world," ICC chairman Jay Shah posted on X.

"This demonstrates the unparalleled capacity of marquee global cricket to aggregate Indian fans as well as the prowess of my team at the ICC and our partner JioStar in recruiting and engaging fans at scale," Shah wrote.