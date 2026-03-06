ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs England Semifinal Shatters Global Digital Viewership Record

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England set a huge record for the most concurrent views in live streaming history.

India vs England T20 World Cup Final (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : March 6, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: The second semifinal between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, set a new benchmark in digital sports viewership. The match registered a peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on the JioHotstar, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The blockbuster match between India and England registered the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally. The number underscored cricket’s ability to draw massive audiences in India.

ICC chairman Jay Shah posted the update on his X handle

"The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has shattered the world record for digital viewership. The match between BCCI and England Cricket registered a peak digital concurrency of 65.2 million viewers on JioHotstar, which is the highest for any live event across the world," ICC chairman Jay Shah posted on X.

"This demonstrates the unparalleled capacity of marquee global cricket to aggregate Indian fans as well as the prowess of my team at the ICC and our partner JioStar in recruiting and engaging fans at scale," Shah wrote.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 smashed viewership record

Earlier, the tournament became the most-watched edition in its history. The tournament has already crossed the mark of 500 million viewers in India alone. The digital surge has also been significant, with streaming platform JioHotstar registering a peak of 60.5 million concurrent viewers on JioHotstar.

India vs New Zealand in the final

India and New Zealand will play each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, March 8. While India have won two titles, New Zealand are aiming for their maiden silverware. India are coming into the final on the back of a close win against England in the semifinal, while New Zealand outplayed South Africa with ease, beating them by nine wickets.

Sanju Samson starred for India with the bat, while Finn Allen was the star of the show for New Zealand.

