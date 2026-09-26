India Hold World-Cup Participating Panama To 1-1 Draw In Historic Football Friendly
The Indian football team played a 1-1 draw against Panama in the friendly played in Bengaluru.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian football team provided a glimmer of hope in the dark time holding a much higher ranked Panama in the historic friendly played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In fact, the Blue Tigers were in the lead for long stretches after Ryan Williams put them in the lead.
For India, Ryan Williams, Australian of Indian descent scored a goal in the 41st minute while Omar Valencia put one into the back of the net in the 68th minute to restore parity.
Honours even at Kanteerava. 🇮🇳🇵🇦#INDPAN #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/MLvG94FqdJ— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) September 25, 2026
Morale Boost ahead of tough friendlies
After playing against Panama, India are set to face two more tough opponents - Brazil and Uruguay. Five-time World Cup champions Brazil will be India’s opponent in the next friendly on October 3 and will then square off against two-time world champion Uruguay on October 6.
Kanteerava, your support never goes unnoticed. 🫶🏻💙#INDPAN #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/ohUvQDIcEE— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) September 25, 2026
Also, under the coaching of Khalil Jamid, India didn’t sit deep and defend. However, they chased the ball throughout the proceedings.
Goals from both the teams
Akash Mishra played a long ball forward in the 41st minute and Ryan Williams timed his run behind the opposition and put the ball past goalkeeper Marcos Reyes.
A clinical finish into the back of the net to give the Blue Tigers the breakthrough against Panama! 🦁— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2026
Watch India vs Panama, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network Channels, Sony LIV & Sony Aath!#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAath #INDvPAN pic.twitter.com/Q62d56Swjk
Panam’as response came in the 68th minute when Valencia scored with a long-range shot from outside the penalty box.
Why is the result significant for Indian football?
In their last 10 matches, India have managed to win only three games and most of those matches were against opponents with a ranking closer to them or lower. However, this time, India were up against a team which had qualified for the World Cup.
Also, India are ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings while Panama are 45th in the FIFA rankings.
Panama without their World Cup players
Notably, this was not the same roster as FIFA World Cup 2026. Panama had four to five debutants while a few of the players had experience of only 3-4 matches. However, the squad had some World Cup veterans in their lineup.