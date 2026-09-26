ETV Bharat / sports

India Hold World-Cup Participating Panama To 1-1 Draw In Historic Football Friendly

Hyderabad: The Indian football team provided a glimmer of hope in the dark time holding a much higher ranked Panama in the historic friendly played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. In fact, the Blue Tigers were in the lead for long stretches after Ryan Williams put them in the lead.

For India, Ryan Williams, Australian of Indian descent scored a goal in the 41st minute while Omar Valencia put one into the back of the net in the 68th minute to restore parity.

Morale Boost ahead of tough friendlies

After playing against Panama, India are set to face two more tough opponents - Brazil and Uruguay. Five-time World Cup champions Brazil will be India’s opponent in the next friendly on October 3 and will then square off against two-time world champion Uruguay on October 6.

Also, under the coaching of Khalil Jamid, India didn’t sit deep and defend. However, they chased the ball throughout the proceedings.