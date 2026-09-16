ETV Bharat / sports

India's Doping Woes: Coach Gets Life Ban; Powerlifter Suspended For Trafficking Banned Drugs

New Delhi: Athletics coach Rakesh Kumar was slapped with a life ban for administering prohibited substances, while power-lifter Gaurav Vats was provisionally suspended for possession and trafficking of banned drugs in the latest list of sanctions issued by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) here on Wednesday.

Rakesh was suspended last year in March, and his ban will be effective from that period. National Inter-State bronze-winning sprinter Prakruthi Roopa Rao has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned steroids Stanozolol and Drostanolone.

Among other prominent names, Khelo India Games gold medal-winning weightlifter Chelsi has received a five-year ban for failing a dope test. Among the other provisional suspensions, a minor weightlifter is also among the new additions after testing positive for Oxandrolone.

Quartermiler Kaushal Kumar, steeplechaser Jujhar Singh, and long-distance runner Baljeet Kaur were among those suspended as doping continued to cast a shadow on Indian athletics.

In all, seven names from athletics feature in the provisionally suspended list. Powerlifter Vats, whose nutritional supplements company's premises were at the heart of a crackdown on banned drugs, is also among those suspended by NADA.

In April, a tip-off from NADA's Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) unit resulted in the confiscation of several prohibited substances, including anabolic steroids like methenolone and stanozolol, at Vats' company premises in Najafgarh following a joint operation that included the local police.