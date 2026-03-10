ETV Bharat / sports

Story Of India’s Dominance In World Cricket - Seven ICC Tournaments In 23 Months

Hyderabad: India have been a powerhouse in the cricketing world, and their recent triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026 highlighted the dominance of the team. Except for the ODI World Cup 2023 final, India has been winning most of the tournaments.

They bounced back after the defeat against Australia in the 2023 final and have won seven ICC events in the last 23 months.

This historic era began in 2024 when the Indian men's team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, 2025 marked a golden period for India in cricket. This year, India won four ICC events, beginning with the Indian men's team winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE.

The Indian women's team won the Under-19 T20 World Cup, and then the senior Indian women's team made the country proud by winning the Women's World Cup 2025. This was the women's team's first World Cup. Furthermore, India also won the Blind Women's World Cup this year, proving that talent exists at every level in India and that athletes with disabilities are also bringing glory to the country.