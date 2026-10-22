Samson Sets Up India's Record Chase In First T20I Against New Zealand
Samson ensured a flying start for the visitors before a middle-overs collapse made the game interesting.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Christchurch: Sanju Samson maintained his remarkable consistency this calendar year with a sublime 67 off 33 balls as India pulled off their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New Zealand here on Thursday.
Put in to bat, Finn Allen (45 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (82 not out off 40) fired New Zealand to a steep 225/8, highlighting India's struggles with the ball.
However, Samson ensured a flying start for the visitors before a middle overs collapse made the game interesting. Eventually, cameos from captain Shreyas Iyer (42) and Naman Dhir (42 not out off 15) helped India get over the line in a tense chase with two balls to spare.
A flying start that made the chase possible 🫡 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ADfFnxXGzz #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @IamSanjuSamson https://t.co/qBU50RVhrY— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2026
The second T20 of the five-match series will also be played at the Hagley Oval on Saturday. The game looked as good as done with India racing to 94 for one in the powerplay. However, the visiting team faltered against the home spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell in the middle overs, losing three wickets for seven runs to spice up the contest.
From 93 for no loss, India slipped to 122 for four in the 11th over. The long boundaries here also came into play as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma perished trying to clear the ropes. The middle order failed to capitalise on the electric start provided by Samson, who collected eight boundaries and four sixes in his brilliant effort. It was Samson's eighth fifty-plus sore in 26 innings this year, highlighting his consistent run in a high risk format.
He mainly targeted the straight boundary and his standout hit was the flick off Lockie Ferguson that went sailing over long-on. Abhishek Sharma (29 off 12) was happy to play second fiddle in the 93-run opening stand. He pulled Adam Milne for consecutive sixes in the fourth over to get into the act.
https://t.co/57grxhEVw0— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2026
Following the middle overs slip, Shreyas took the game deep and also had luck going his way. Finn Allen dropped a tough catch in the 15th over, leaving India to get 55 runs off the last 30 balls with five wickets to spare. Batting alongside the skipper, Naman came up with timely strikes to release pressure.
Earlier, the Indian attack once again looked toothless against a rampaging Allen and Phillips. It was the joint-highest total against India and also New Zealand's highest on home soil. There was early swing on offer but the New Zealand openers negated that threat effectively before slaying the opposition.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling for the first time in international cricket in nearly four years, bowled a decent first over before Tim Seifert (24 off 17) smashed him for a couple of fours and a massive six over long-on in his following over that went for 17 runs. Allen then tore into Arshdeep, giving the hosts much-needed momentum in the powerplay. The openers' ability to pick boundaries on the off-side stood out.
Mayank Yadav was introduced inside the powerplay and the bowler with the extra pace managed to get a breakthrough for India by having Seifert caught behind on the last ball of the fifth over. Tasked with bowling the final over of the powerplay, left-arm spinner Axar Patel leaked two sixes, one by Allen over long-off and the other by Daryl Mitchell who stepped out to easily clear the long-on boundary. The Blackcaps raced to 65 for one in the first six overs.
While Arshdeep got the wicket of Mitchell in his second spell, Bhuvneshwar could not make much of an impact. Bhuvneshwar's third over went for 14 runs before he was given the tough task of bowling the 20th over that also yielded 14 runs. His overall figures read 4-0-49-0. Phillips ended the innings with a sensational switch hit over cover.
Even the cameo from Bevon Jacobs (31 off 16) went a long way in helping New Zealand surge past 200. The highlight of his innings was a first-ball six down the ground off Arshdeep. Axar ended up being the most expensive bowler for India, leaking 51 runs in his four overs. New Zealand hammered 67 runs off the last 30 balls.
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