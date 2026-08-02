ETV Bharat / sports

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals, Narender Settles For Silver

In this image received on Aug. 2, 2026, members of the Indian boxing contingent pose for photographs after the boxing events at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. ( PTI )

Glasgow: Narender clinched silver in the men's 90+kg as India ended their Commonwealth Games boxing campaign with a record-breaking seven gold medals here on Saturday. Narender was clearly the second-bestx boxer in the men's 90+kg final as he lost to Damar Thomas of England in a unanimous 0-5 decision.

India topped the boxing medal tally with seven gold and three silver. It was the country's best-ever show in the Games. Earlier, Ankush Panghal beat Dimeji Shittu of England in the men's 80 kg final in a split 4-1 verdict to win India's seventh gold medal.

The other Indian gold winners were Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas, while Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh also settled for a silver each.

In the men's 60kg final, Sachin beat Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a dramatic bout. He made a remarkable comeback after he was behind his opponent in the first two rounds. In the third and final round, Sachin forced a standing count against Ndevelo, resulting in a 3-2 split verdict win in favour of the Indian.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain settled for a silver after losing to Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women's 70kg final in a split 1-4 verdict. Arundhati beat Chantelle Reid of England in the women's 70kg final in a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

Sakshi then beat Ruby White of England in the women's 51kg final 5-0 to win India's third boxing gold of the day. It was a harder final bout for Priya who beat Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh of Canada 4-1 in a split verdict in the women's 60kg. Jadumani lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon.