ETV Bharat / sports

India Squad For South Africa Tour: Anushka Sharma Earns Maiden Call Up For Five-Match T20I Series

Hyderabad: Young all-rounder Anushka Sharma has got her chance to shine for the Indian women’s cricket team as they are set to tour South Africa later this year. India will play a five-match T20I series from April 17 to 27.

Harmanpreet will continue in the leadership role, while Smriti Mandhana has been named as the vice-captain of the team. The squad boasts a strong batting unit comprising Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

Anushka Sharma will be in the spotlight as the 22-year-old batting all-rounder who was impressive in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) this edition. Playing for the Gujarat Giants, she made an impressive debut in the tournament. She played a knock of 44 runs from 30 deliveries in her first match against UP Warriorz while batting at No. 3.