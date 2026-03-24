India Squad For South Africa Tour: Anushka Sharma Earns Maiden Call Up For Five-Match T20I Series
Anushka Sharma has earned her maiden call-up as the BCCI named the squad for the T20I series against South Africa starting from April 17.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Young all-rounder Anushka Sharma has got her chance to shine for the Indian women’s cricket team as they are set to tour South Africa later this year. India will play a five-match T20I series from April 17 to 27.
Harmanpreet will continue in the leadership role, while Smriti Mandhana has been named as the vice-captain of the team. The squad boasts a strong batting unit comprising Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.
Anushka Sharma will be in the spotlight as the 22-year-old batting all-rounder who was impressive in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) this edition. Playing for the Gujarat Giants, she made an impressive debut in the tournament. She played a knock of 44 runs from 30 deliveries in her first match against UP Warriorz while batting at No. 3.
🚨 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🚨— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 24, 2026
Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the 5️⃣-match T20I series against South Africa 🙌
Details ▶️ https://t.co/GpzX5MiEDp#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/5tEP7x4HnZ
She scored 177 runs from seven innings with an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 129.19. Their campaign ended in the playoffs with a defeat against the Delhi Capitals.
India’s bowling attack is a mixture of youth and experience. Deepti will lead the spin department along with Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani, while Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud will be part of the pace attack.
The series will kick off with two matches in Durban on April 17 and April 19. The next two games will be hosted in Johannesburg on April 22 and 25. The last T20I will be played in Benoni on April 27.
India squad for South Africa series
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma.