‘These Guys Are Also Human’: Morne Morkel Backs Indian Bowlers Amongst Growing Criticism
India bowling coach Morne Morkel has urged the critics to consider the jam-packed schedule while pointing out the inconsistencies in the bowling performances.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian bowling attack is under al ot of scrutiny with their performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. Out of the four T20Is played, so far the Caribbean side have scored around 250 runs twice. In the second T20I, they chased 250 with ease, while they posted 247/3 in the fourth T20I. Amidst the growing criticism around the performance of the bowlers, India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has stepped up to back them.
Morkel points out mental fatigue
Speaking ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies, Morkel said that fatigue played a big part and the critics should also consider the busy schedule they are working in. He explained that some of the players featured in the Asian Games after playing several bilateral series and then went on to play a five-match series against West Indies.
MORNE MORKEL DEFENDS INDIAN BOWLERS DESPITE THEIR POOR PERFORMANCE 👀🤯 Morne Morkel said 🗣️, "It’s tough to operate in these conditions. It’s tricky especially when there’s a lot of dew around, and especially with the way the West Indies take the game on. In the past you would say, ‘Ok, that will give opportunities to take wickets’. But mistimed shots still go for sixes. We can just make sure every ball is the best ball we bowl."— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) October 16, 2026
“I read everything that’s written on social media. One thing that we sometimes forget is that mental fatigue plays a big part. We have to manage that, and you have to be smart with it. If you look at this T20 side, some of the players went for the Asian Games, and then went straight into a full series now (against the West Indies),” Morkel said ahead of the series decider.
“Then they had to fly off to Delhi for a presentation there (meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and back here in the morning. And now, we have to get them ready for a game. So, that is the reality, and these guys are also human,” he added.
Gearing up for New Zealand series
India will play a multi-format series against New Zealand next, starting on October 22. The five-match T20I series will be played from November 22 to December 1. The five-match ODI series will be played from November 4 to November 15, and the series will conclude with two Tests to be played on November 19 and November 27.
Morkel also referred to the New Zealand series and added that the bowlers will excel in their execution when they are mentally refreshed.
“And for me, your execution and your skills will be better when you've recovered well, when you've slept well, and once you've mentally refreshed, and that is a challenge. We're going to fly now to New Zealand. It's a jam-packed schedule there as well,” he added.
India’s bowling woes in West Indies series
India’s bowling has become the talk of the town with the kind of results they have produced in the West Indies series. In the second match of the T20I series, which was also a run fest, West Indies chased down 251 with nine deliveries to spare. The fourth match of the series again exposed the Indian bowling attack as West Indies piled up 247/3 and registered a 24-run win.
Mayank Yadav conceded 52 runs from four overs in the match, while Arshdeep Singh also conceded the same number of runs with his bowling.
Bumrah factor is also making a difference
Without the services of the senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace attack has looked less vulnerable, and the numbers this year back that. In 2026, India took 128 wickets in 17 T20Is at an average of 21.49 and an economy rate of 8.62 with Bumrah in the side. However, without his services, they took 90 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 27.84 and an economy rate of 9.16.