ETV Bharat / sports

‘These Guys Are Also Human’: Morne Morkel Backs Indian Bowlers Amongst Growing Criticism

Hyderabad: The Indian bowling attack is under al ot of scrutiny with their performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. Out of the four T20Is played, so far the Caribbean side have scored around 250 runs twice. In the second T20I, they chased 250 with ease, while they posted 247/3 in the fourth T20I. Amidst the growing criticism around the performance of the bowlers, India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has stepped up to back them.

Speaking ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies, Morkel said that fatigue played a big part and the critics should also consider the busy schedule they are working in. He explained that some of the players featured in the Asian Games after playing several bilateral series and then went on to play a five-match series against West Indies.

“I read everything that’s written on social media. One thing that we sometimes forget is that mental fatigue plays a big part. We have to manage that, and you have to be smart with it. If you look at this T20 side, some of the players went for the Asian Games, and then went straight into a full series now (against the West Indies),” Morkel said ahead of the series decider.

“Then they had to fly off to Delhi for a presentation there (meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and back here in the morning. And now, we have to get them ready for a game. So, that is the reality, and these guys are also human,” he added.

Gearing up for New Zealand series

India will play a multi-format series against New Zealand next, starting on October 22. The five-match T20I series will be played from November 22 to December 1. The five-match ODI series will be played from November 4 to November 15, and the series will conclude with two Tests to be played on November 19 and November 27.