ETV Bharat / sports

India Begin World Cup Campaign With 3-1 Win Over Wales, Harmanpreet Scores Twice

Amstelveen: India made a winning start to their men's Hockey World Cup campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 in a Pool D match here on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice from penalty corners.

Playing in front of a large crowd at the nearly 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium on the country's Independence Day, India dominated for long periods and were 3-0 ahead before Wales scored late in the fourth quarter.

Harmanpreet, who was named Player of the Match, converted penalty corners in the 11th and 43rd minutes, while Sanjay scored from a direct drag-flick in the eighth minute.

Sam Welsh pulled one back for Wales with a field goal in the 56th minute. India, seeking their first World Cup medal since their gold-winning campaign in 1975, started slowly as Wales enjoyed possession in the opening minutes.

Wales entered the Indian circle in the second minute, with goalkeeper Suraj Karkera denying Jack Pritchard after a pass from Fred Newbold. Newbold's effort on the rebound then sailed over the bar.

Newbold continued to trouble the Indian defence and tested Karkera again in the fifth minute, but the goalkeeper was equal to the task.

India responded with a swift counter-attack and earned their first penalty corner in the seventh minute through Hardik Singh. With Harmanpreet off the field, Sanjay's first attempt was unsuccessful, but India earned another penalty corner after the ball struck the foot of the first rusher.

Sanjay made no mistake with his next attempt, beating the Welsh goalkeeper with a powerful direct flick to put India ahead in the eighth minute. Jarmanpreet then came close to scoring three minutes later after making a brilliant run down the right flank, but his reverse hit missed the target.

India earned another penalty corner in the 11th minute and Harmanpreet duly converted it with a powerful drag-flick to double the lead. Wales immediately pushed forward in search of a response, but India's defence, marshalled by Harmanpreet, stood firm.