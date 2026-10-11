India Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In 3rd T20I At Indore
India had won the first T20I by eight wickets in Lucknow before West Indies levelled the series with a six-wicket win in Ranchi.
By PTI
Published : October 11, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Indore: India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.
Chasing a competitive 224-run target, India restricted West Indies to 209 for seven in 20 overs.
Shimron Hetmyer (43) and Kamil Pooran (42) scored for the visitors.
For India, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh regained his mojo with figures of 3/44.
Earlier, opener Abhishek Sharma struck a quick 69 off 30 balls to help India post a competitive 223 all out after being asked to bat.
Sharma decorated his innings with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.
Besides Sharma, Ishan Kishan made 37 off 18 balls and vice-captain Tilak Varma scored 28 off 16 balls.
Nitish Kumar Reddy (21 off 14) and Axar Patel (20 off 14) also played good hands.
`For the West Indies, Roston Chase (2/38) and Shamar Springer (2/50) picked up two wickets apiece.
India had won the first T20I by eight wickets in Lucknow before West Indies levelled the series with a six-wicket win in Ranchi.
Brief scores:
India: 223 all out in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 69; Roston Chase 2/38).
West Indies: 209 for 7 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 43, Kamil Pooran 42; Arshdeep Singh 3/44).