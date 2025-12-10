ETV Bharat / sports

India Beat Uruguay In Shootout After A 1-1 Draw At The FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2025

Hyderabad: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeated Uruguay 3-1 in a shootout after an intense 1-1 draw in their 9/12 qualification match in the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, on Tuesday. Manisha (19') was the goalscorer for India, while Justina Arregui (60') scored the equaliser for Uruguay.

The first quarter saw India dictate the possession and control the game, creating multiple chances on goal early on. However, it was Uruguay who won the first Penalty Corner in the 5th minute, but they hesitated to take a shot on goal and squandered the chance.

In the 18th minute, India won a Penalty Corner as well and played out an interesting variation, passing the ball to Sakshi Rana on the near post, but her shot was blocked by the opposing goalkeeper. Moments later, India broke the deadlock courtesy of a powerful shot from distance by Manisha (19') as she snuck the ball into the net to claim the lead for India. In the first half itself, India had eleven circle penetrations as they dominated the game, whereas Uruguay were playing an extremely defensive brand of hockey.