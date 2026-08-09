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IND vs SL Test Series: India Start Preparation For Sri Lanka Series On Positive Note With Warm-Up Game Win

India beat Sri Lanka XI in a warm-up game on Sunday, where Devdutt Padikkal scored a century.

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm up
India Test cricket team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India got to a great start ahead of the Sri Lanka series as they emerged triumphant in the three-day Warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. In the practice match played in Colombo, India won by six wickets. The match was looked upon as the warm-up ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal scores a century

Devdutt Padikkal showed that he is ready to shine in the series against Sri Lanka with a knock of 142 runs from 164 deliveries, laced with 18 boundaries. His knock helped the team cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal score fifties

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also came up with handy contributions. While the former scored a half-century before getting retired in the first innings, the latter amassed a fifty in the second innings.

Jadeja played a knock of 63 runs from 117 deliveries while Yashasvi amassed 61 runs from just 46 deliveries in the second innings, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. Mohammed Siraj

Played a cameo of 32 runs from 15 deliveries at the end for the Indian side.

Ravindra Jadeja takes four wickets

Jadeja picked two wickets in both innings and displayed all-round skills to help the team win.

India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule

India will now play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from August 15.

1st Test: August 15 – 19 at Galle International Cricket Stadium

2nd Test: August 23 – 27 at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

TAGGED:

INDIA VS SRI LANKA XI
INDIA VS SRI LANKA XI PRACTICE
INDIA VS SRI LANKA TEST SERIES
IND VS SL XI WARM UP

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