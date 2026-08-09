ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL Test Series: India Start Preparation For Sri Lanka Series On Positive Note With Warm-Up Game Win

Hyderabad: India got to a great start ahead of the Sri Lanka series as they emerged triumphant in the three-day Warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. In the practice match played in Colombo, India won by six wickets. The match was looked upon as the warm-up ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal scores a century

Devdutt Padikkal showed that he is ready to shine in the series against Sri Lanka with a knock of 142 runs from 164 deliveries, laced with 18 boundaries. His knock helped the team cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal score fifties

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also came up with handy contributions. While the former scored a half-century before getting retired in the first innings, the latter amassed a fifty in the second innings.

Jadeja played a knock of 63 runs from 117 deliveries while Yashasvi amassed 61 runs from just 46 deliveries in the second innings, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. Mohammed Siraj

Played a cameo of 32 runs from 15 deliveries at the end for the Indian side.