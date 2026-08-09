IND vs SL Test Series: India Start Preparation For Sri Lanka Series On Positive Note With Warm-Up Game Win
India beat Sri Lanka XI in a warm-up game on Sunday, where Devdutt Padikkal scored a century.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: India got to a great start ahead of the Sri Lanka series as they emerged triumphant in the three-day Warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. In the practice match played in Colombo, India won by six wickets. The match was looked upon as the warm-up ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.
Devdutt Padikkal scores a century
Devdutt Padikkal showed that he is ready to shine in the series against Sri Lanka with a knock of 142 runs from 164 deliveries, laced with 18 boundaries. His knock helped the team cross the 300-run mark in the first innings.
Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal score fifties
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also came up with handy contributions. While the former scored a half-century before getting retired in the first innings, the latter amassed a fifty in the second innings.
Jadeja played a knock of 63 runs from 117 deliveries while Yashasvi amassed 61 runs from just 46 deliveries in the second innings, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. Mohammed Siraj
Played a cameo of 32 runs from 15 deliveries at the end for the Indian side.
Ravindra Jadeja takes four wickets
Jadeja picked two wickets in both innings and displayed all-round skills to help the team win.
India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule
India will now play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from August 15.
1st Test: August 15 – 19 at Galle International Cricket Stadium
2nd Test: August 23 – 27 at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground