Before The T20 World Cup Clash, India Women Thrash Pakistan Women By Eight Wickets

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, India Women A thrashed Pakistan Women A by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. In the Group A clash at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, India A outplayed Pakistan A by eight wickets to bounce back after the defeat against the UAE.

Coming into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to the UAE, India A were under pressure to respond. They registered a commanding win over the opposition thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

India's bowlers made early inroads into the opposition after Pakistan chose to bat first. They continued dismissing the opposition batters to eventually bundle them out on 93. Only Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Rukh and Anosha Nasir scored in the double digit while others scored only in single digits. Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat and Saima Thakor picked two wickets each.