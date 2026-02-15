Before The T20 World Cup Clash, India Women Thrash Pakistan Women By Eight Wickets
India Women A defeated Pakistan A by eight wickets in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Bangkok.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash, India Women A thrashed Pakistan Women A by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. In the Group A clash at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, India A outplayed Pakistan A by eight wickets to bounce back after the defeat against the UAE.
Coming into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to the UAE, India A were under pressure to respond. They registered a commanding win over the opposition thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.
India's bowlers made early inroads into the opposition after Pakistan chose to bat first. They continued dismissing the opposition batters to eventually bundle them out on 93. Only Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Rukh and Anosha Nasir scored in the double digit while others scored only in single digits. Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat and Saima Thakor picked two wickets each.
India then chased the target successfully, thanks to Vrinda Dinesh’s unbeaten 55 runs from 29 deliveries. Thanks to her knock, the Indian team chased the target in just 10.1 overs. India A are now in second position in the points table with a points tally of two points and a net run rate of +1.830.
Both teams are in Group A with three other sides in the form of the UAE and Nepal. India will play their next match against Nepal, while Pakistan will be up against the UAE. Eight teams are divided in two groups, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal of the competition. While all eyes are set on the India-Pakistan match at the men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian women’s team will boost the men’s team's confidence.
India have won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, and the defending champions will aim to retain the title.