ETV Bharat / sports

India Beat Pakistan 5-3 In Men's Hockey World Cup

India's Sanjay, left, and Pakistan's Moin Shakeel fight for the ball during the World Cup Field Hockey pool D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. ( AP )

Amstelveen: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and striker Abhishek scored a brace each as India extended their decade-long unbeaten run over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 5-3 win in a high-voltage FIH World Cup Pool D match here on Thursday to advance to the second round.

The defeat ended Pakistan's campaign in the tournament.

Playing their first World Cup in eight years, Pakistan fought back after conceding three goals but India held their nerve to seal a memorable win in front of a packed 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium.

Captain Harmanpreet (5th, 21st) scored twice from penalty corners, while Abhishek (11th, 24th) struck two fine field goals and Hardik Singh (34th) converted a penalty stroke for India.

Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) scored twice for Pakistan, with Sufyan Khan (24th) adding the other from a penalty corner.

The result saw India and England qualify for the second round from Pool D. India, however, will carry no points into the next stage after losing to England in the opening round.

The fiercely contested match also marked the first World Cup meeting between the two sides in 16 years. India had beaten Pakistan 4-1 in the 2010 edition in New Delhi.

The last time the two teams met at Wagener Stadium was in the 1973 World Cup, when India edged past Pakistan 1-0 in the semifinal before losing the final to hosts the Netherlands in penalty shootout.

With Pakistan needing a win to stay alive after losing to England and drawing against Wales, India started aggressively and dominated the opening quarter.

India earned four penalty corners in the first 15 minutes and Harmanpreet converted the second in the fifth minute with a powerful grounded flick to put his side ahead.

Abhishek doubled the advantage in the 11th minute, showing superb control to collect Harmanpreet's aerial pass before his shot took a deflection off a Pakistani stick and found the net.

Harmanpreet had another opportunity from a penalty corner but Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza read his flick well to deny the Indian.