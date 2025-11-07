ETV Bharat / sports

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan By Two Runs In Rain-Affected Thriller

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. India got off to a flying start as openers Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli hit some impressive strokes. Uthappa smashed 28 runs from 11 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes. Chipli contributed with a brisk 24 from 13 balls, hitting two boundaries as well as two sixes. Their knocks set the momentum for India, who ended up posting 86 for 4 from their allotted quota of six overs.

Hyderabad: India got off to a winning start in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 as they outplayed Pakistan by two runs. The Pool C encounter was affected by rain, and India emerged triumphant in the end in a thrilling finish at the Mong Kok Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 87 from the six overs, Pakistan got to a steady start. They made 41/1 after three overs, but the rain interrupted after that. The rain continued, and the weather showed no signs of improvement, so the DLS method came into play.

India won the match by a narrow margin of two runs. Stuart Binny bowled a tidy second over, conceding just seven runs proved pivotal in the tilting contest in favour of the Indian team.

The result marked a positive start for Dinesh Karthik and Co. in Pool C, which also includes Kuwait. Abbas Afridi and Co. will look to bounce back after a defeat against the Men in Blue.

The Hong Kong Sixes first started in the early 1990s, is renowned for its fast-paced and exciting structure. The tournament was initially held from 1993 to 1997, and then it was revived between 2001 and 2012. It was briefly launched in 2017 and was relaunched again last year. The game will be played in one of the short formats.