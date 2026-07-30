ETV Bharat / sports

India Beat Namibia To Seal Second Straight Win In Men's Pairs Lawn Bowls

India's Navneet Singh competes during the men's pairs lawn bowls match at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 ( IANS )

Glasgow: India continued their impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought victory over Namibia in the Men's Pairs Section B Round 2 Match 2 here on Wednesday.

Building on Tuesday's dramatic tie-break win over Cook Islands, the Indian duo of 'lead' Navneet Singh and 'skip' Dinesh Kumar displayed remarkable composure to come from behind and clinch the opening set 5-3.

Namibia looked in control after racing to a 3-0 lead, but the Indian pair responded with a superb run of precise deliveries and tactical play.

Navneet and Dinesh seized the momentum by scoring five points on the trot, turning the set on its head and leaving their opponents with little room for a comeback.