ETV Bharat / sports

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India Thrash Malaysia 6-2 To Reach Final For Sixth Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champions India produced a dominating display in the semifinal of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Friday. The team secured their place in the title clash of the tournament for the sixth time.

The tournament's top scorer, Deepika, found the back of the net twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored one goal to guide India to an easy win. Malaysia showed some resilience as Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli showed individual brilliance to score two goals for the team.

India pressed high and inserted pressure through a measured midfield circulation. Malaysia showed positional discipline, along with defensive interventions on the right flank. Sunelita provided a pass for Mumtaz in the 10th minute for her to score a close-range goal. Navneet made it 2-0 for India in the 18th minute with an individual effort.

Deepika then converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute into the bottom-left corner to extend India’s lead. Nur Azhar pulled one back for Malaysia in the 27th minute via a penalty corner. Deepika struck in the 30th minute again with a penalty corner to stretch India’s lead to 4-1.

Sunelita further extended India’s lead in the 33rd minute, and Zulkifli scored the sixth goal for India in the 57th minute.