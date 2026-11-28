Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India Thrash Malaysia 6-2 To Reach Final For Sixth Time
India registered an easy 6-2 win over Malaysia in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy to book a berth in the final against China.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending champions India produced a dominating display in the semifinal of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Friday. The team secured their place in the title clash of the tournament for the sixth time.
The tournament's top scorer, Deepika, found the back of the net twice, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored one goal to guide India to an easy win. Malaysia showed some resilience as Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli showed individual brilliance to score two goals for the team.
𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋! 🇮🇳🔥 The defending champions seal a 6-2 victory over Malaysia in the semi-final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! India will now face China in the final as they look to retain their title! 🏑💪 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 27, 2026
India pressed high and inserted pressure through a measured midfield circulation. Malaysia showed positional discipline, along with defensive interventions on the right flank. Sunelita provided a pass for Mumtaz in the 10th minute for her to score a close-range goal. Navneet made it 2-0 for India in the 18th minute with an individual effort.
Deepika then converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute into the bottom-left corner to extend India’s lead. Nur Azhar pulled one back for Malaysia in the 27th minute via a penalty corner. Deepika struck in the 30th minute again with a penalty corner to stretch India’s lead to 4-1.
Happy Birthday, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal! 🎂🇮🇳 Wishing the Asian Games 2026 Gold Medallist a fantastic year ahead, filled with happiness, good health and many more milestones on and off the field. Keep shining and making India proud! 🏑✨ #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/DBf70fV1Jo— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026
Sunelita further extended India’s lead in the 33rd minute, and Zulkifli scored the sixth goal for India in the 57th minute.
Sixth final appearance
It is the sixth time India have made it to the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The team managed to reach the title clash of the tournament in 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024 and 2026, winning it thrice (2016, 2023 and 2024).
China beat Japan in the other semi-final
Earlier in the day, Korea defeated Thailand 4-1 to finish in fifth place, while China beat Japan 1-0 in the semifinal. Zhang Heyang scored the decisive goal in the 60th minute for China to help them win. India will now take on China in the final on Saturday. The defending champions will be aiming to win their third title in a row.