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India Beat Japan 4-1 To Lift Record-Extending 6th Asian Champions Trophy Title

An exciting moment of the game. ( ANI )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Mohali: Defending champions India scripted history by clinching a record-extending 6th Asian Champions Trophy title after producing a stunning comeback to defeat Japan 4-1 in the final played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday.

With this victory, India completed a hat-trick of consecutive titles, having won in 2023 and 2024 also, and finished the tournament unbeaten with 7 wins from 7 matches, according to a press release.

Japan, playing their third final, gave India a massive scare by taking an early lead. Kazumasa Matsumoto struck a brilliant backhand in the 3rd minute to put Japan 1-0 up, and They held the lead until half-time.

India fought back strongly after the break. Shilanand Lakra equalised in the 42nd minute off a penalty corner variation from captain Harmanpreet Singh. The hosts then ran riot in the final quarter. Dilpreet Singh made it 2-1 in the 47th minute, Jugraj Singh extended the lead to 3-1 with a thunderous drag-flick in the 52nd minute, and Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the 4-1 win a minute later in the 53rd minute.

India, who had beaten Japan 4-1 in the league stage also at Jalandhar, have now won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared), 2023, 2024 and 2026. Japan are still waiting for their maiden title, having lost finals in 2013, 2021 and now 2026. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the team brilliantly throughout the tournament, while Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Shilanand Lakra and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak played key roles in the final triumph. In the Bronze medal match played earlier in the day, Malaysia clinched the bronze medal with a commanding 5-2 win over South Korea after recovering from a 1-2 deficit.