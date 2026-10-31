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Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India Beat Japan 4-1 To Secure Semi-Final Berth

India have booked a spot in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy, winning three out of three matches so far in the league stage.

asian champions trophy india vs japan
Indian hockey team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Jalandhar: The Indian hockey team secured a berth in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026, registering a 4-1 win over Japan at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday. It was India’s third successive win of the tournament after beating Bangladesh and China.

Abhishek (11', 51'), who was playing his 150th international fixture, scored a brace, while Harmanpreet Singh (47') and Vishnu Kant Singh (56') also contributed for the five-time champions. Shota Yamada (15') was Japan’s only goal-scorer, and he got the goal from a penalty stroke.

India, who came into the contest on the back of a 13-0 victory over Bangladesh and a 5-2 victory over China, have nine points from three matches and are unbeaten in the competition. The defending champions will lock horns with Malaysia in the next game on Sunday.

India beat Japan with ease

Japan started the match on a high note as they earned a penalty corner in the second minute but the variation adopted by them didn’t produce a goal. India eventually grew into the contest and scored their first goal in the 11th minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad provided the ball to Sukhjeet Singh, who turned sharply and cut it back for Abhishek to finish.

Yamada pulled one back for Japan in the 15th minute by converting a penalty stroke awarded to the team courtesy of the ball hitting Sanjay’s forearm on the goal line. Harmanpreet converted the penalty corner into a goal with a powerful drag-flick in the 47th minute. Abhishek then scored four minutes later, finishing a beautiful passing exchange involving him, Dilpreet Singh and Sanjay.

Vishnu Kant brought down Harmanpreet’s diagonal aerial pass outside the circle and scored the fifth goal for India.

Asian Champions Trophy standings

India are at the top of teh standings with nine points and a goal difference of +19. Malaysia also have nine points but are placed second with a goal difference of +8. Japan are in third position with six points, while South Korea are next with three points. China and Bangladesh are yet to register a point after three matches.

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INDIA VS JAPAN
HOCKEY ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2026
HOCKEY CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2026
INDIA VS JAPAN HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS

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