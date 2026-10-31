ETV Bharat / sports

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India Beat Japan 4-1 To Secure Semi-Final Berth

Indian hockey team ( IANS )

Jalandhar: The Indian hockey team secured a berth in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026, registering a 4-1 win over Japan at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Friday. It was India’s third successive win of the tournament after beating Bangladesh and China.

Abhishek (11', 51'), who was playing his 150th international fixture, scored a brace, while Harmanpreet Singh (47') and Vishnu Kant Singh (56') also contributed for the five-time champions. Shota Yamada (15') was Japan’s only goal-scorer, and he got the goal from a penalty stroke.

India, who came into the contest on the back of a 13-0 victory over Bangladesh and a 5-2 victory over China, have nine points from three matches and are unbeaten in the competition. The defending champions will lock horns with Malaysia in the next game on Sunday. India beat Japan with ease Japan started the match on a high note as they earned a penalty corner in the second minute but the variation adopted by them didn’t produce a goal. India eventually grew into the contest and scored their first goal in the 11th minute. Vivek Sagar Prasad provided the ball to Sukhjeet Singh, who turned sharply and cut it back for Abhishek to finish.