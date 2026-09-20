Shafali Verma Become First Female Centurion In Asian Games; India Into Final of Women’s Cricket
India women’s cricket team beat Bangladesh women by 114 runs in the second semifinal of the Asian Games 2026.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have secured a podium finish in the women’s cricket at the Asian Games 2026 reaching the final of the event with 114-run win over Bangladesh. Shafali Verma starred with a knock of unbeaten 100 runs while Harmanpreet Kaur scored 40 runs during her stay at the crease. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma shone with the ball taking three wickets each. Also Shafali Varma scripted history scoring centuries.
Shafali Varma in record books
Shafali became the first female player to score a century in women’s cricket at the Asian Games. Records galore during her stay at the crease as she became the third Indian woman to score a hundred in T20Is. She also became the second Indian across genders to score a hundred at the Asian Games after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century in 2023.
India secure their spot in the Women's Asian Games Finals with a comprehensive win over Bangladesh 💪— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2026
📝: https://t.co/FU9ejrcSky pic.twitter.com/F90VX9T9e6
The right-handed batter smashed nine sixes during her innings registering a strike rate of 204.08. She played a pivotal role in India breaching the 190-run mark.
India to play final on Tuesday
Batting first, India posted 195/4 riding on Shafali’s hundred laced with nine sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur also played a supportive knock of 40 runs from 33 deliveries. Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan and Nahida Akter picked one wicket each.
Shafali Verma turns on the power and brings up a magnificent hundred! 🥵— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2026
Watch India vs Bangladesh semi-final match at the Asian Games 2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/CuEynV9TNy
In response, Bangladesh were bundled out on 81. Only three of the batters managed to score in double digits. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each while Shree Charani picked two wickets.
India will play against Sri Lanka in the final on September 22 for the gold medal. India have won the gold medal in the 2022 edition and they will be aiming to defend the crown.
List of cricketers with century at Asian Games
|Player
|Gender
|Opposition
|Score
|Edition
|Khalid Latif (Pakistan)
|Men
|China
|103 not out
|2010
|Kushal Malla (Nepal)
|Men
|Mongolia
|137 not out
|2023
|Syed Aziz (Malaysia)
|Men
|Thailand
|126
|2023
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
|Men
|Nepal
|100
|2023
|Shafali Verma (India)
|Women
|Bangladesh
|100 not out
|2026
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets
Sri Lanka managed to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the other semifinal. Chamari Athapaththu starred with a knock of unbeaten 83 runs from 50 deliveries. Hasini Perera played a knock of 42 runs from 26 deliveries.
Batting first, Pakistan posted 177/4 and Sri Lanka completed the chase with 13 deliveries to spare.