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Shafali Verma Become First Female Centurion In Asian Games; India Into Final of Women’s Cricket

India women’s cricket team beat Bangladesh women by 114 runs in the second semifinal of the Asian Games 2026.

india women beat bangladesh women asian games 2026
File photo: Shafali Verma (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 20, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India have secured a podium finish in the women’s cricket at the Asian Games 2026 reaching the final of the event with 114-run win over Bangladesh. Shafali Verma starred with a knock of unbeaten 100 runs while Harmanpreet Kaur scored 40 runs during her stay at the crease. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma shone with the ball taking three wickets each. Also Shafali Varma scripted history scoring centuries.

Shafali Varma in record books

Shafali became the first female player to score a century in women’s cricket at the Asian Games. Records galore during her stay at the crease as she became the third Indian woman to score a hundred in T20Is. She also became the second Indian across genders to score a hundred at the Asian Games after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century in 2023.

The right-handed batter smashed nine sixes during her innings registering a strike rate of 204.08. She played a pivotal role in India breaching the 190-run mark.

India to play final on Tuesday

Batting first, India posted 195/4 riding on Shafali’s hundred laced with nine sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur also played a supportive knock of 40 runs from 33 deliveries. Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan and Nahida Akter picked one wicket each.

In response, Bangladesh were bundled out on 81. Only three of the batters managed to score in double digits. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each while Shree Charani picked two wickets.

India will play against Sri Lanka in the final on September 22 for the gold medal. India have won the gold medal in the 2022 edition and they will be aiming to defend the crown.

List of cricketers with century at Asian Games

PlayerGenderOppositionScoreEdition
Khalid Latif (Pakistan)MenChina103 not out2010
Kushal Malla (Nepal)MenMongolia137 not out2023
Syed Aziz (Malaysia)MenThailand1262023
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)MenNepal1002023
Shafali Verma (India)WomenBangladesh100 not out2026

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Sri Lanka managed to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in the other semifinal. Chamari Athapaththu starred with a knock of unbeaten 83 runs from 50 deliveries. Hasini Perera played a knock of 42 runs from 26 deliveries.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 177/4 and Sri Lanka completed the chase with 13 deliveries to spare.

TAGGED:

IND VS BAN ASIAN GAMES WOMEN
ASIAN GAMES WOMEN CRICKET
INDIA VS BANGLADESH
IND W VS BAN W

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