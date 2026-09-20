ETV Bharat / sports

Shafali Verma Become First Female Centurion In Asian Games; India Into Final of Women’s Cricket

Hyderabad: India have secured a podium finish in the women’s cricket at the Asian Games 2026 reaching the final of the event with 114-run win over Bangladesh. Shafali Verma starred with a knock of unbeaten 100 runs while Harmanpreet Kaur scored 40 runs during her stay at the crease. Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma shone with the ball taking three wickets each. Also Shafali Varma scripted history scoring centuries.

Shafali Varma in record books

Shafali became the first female player to score a century in women’s cricket at the Asian Games. Records galore during her stay at the crease as she became the third Indian woman to score a hundred in T20Is. She also became the second Indian across genders to score a hundred at the Asian Games after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century in 2023.

The right-handed batter smashed nine sixes during her innings registering a strike rate of 204.08. She played a pivotal role in India breaching the 190-run mark.

India to play final on Tuesday