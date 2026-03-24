ETV Bharat / sports

Smriti Mandhana Retains Second Spot In The Latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Dubai: Swashbuckling India batter Smriti Mandhana retained her second spot, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved up to 14th in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings for batters released here on Tuesday. Apart from Mandhana, the big-hitting Shafali Verma was the other Indian in the top 10, holding on to her sixth position, while Jemimah Rodrigues remained joint 11th.

Among bowlers, spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed one spot to third with pacer Renuka Singh Thakur retaining sixth place. Seamer Arundhati Reddy, however, slipped out of the top 10 to 11th. Deepti also rose to No.3 in the all-rounders' rankings.

Australia opener Georgia Voll entered the top 10 of the batting rankings for the first time, while New Zealand star Sophie Devine's two successive half-centuries against South Africa helped her move up two places to 18th in the list.

The latest rankings update that takes into consideration the first two matches of the series in the West Indies also saw the 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde of Rwanda enter the rankings in 66th position after becoming the first woman to score a century on T20I debut (against Ghana) and the youngest of either gender to score a century in the format.