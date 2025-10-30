ETV Bharat / sports

Shreyas Iyer Provides Crucial Health Update In His First Reaction After Suffering Fatal Rib Injury

"I’m currently in the recovery process and getting better every passing day. I’m deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I’ve received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he wrote on Instagram.

Iyer also stated to his fans that he is getting better each passing day.

Hyderabad: Team India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer suffered a serious injury in the final ODI of the three-match series played between India and Australia. He was subsequently admitted to the ICU. Iyer is now recovering, and he himself has informed his fans about it. In his first update after with his fans after facing an injury.

Shreyas Iyer was severely injured during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He fell while attempting to catch a ball bowled by Alex Carey, sustaining a severe injury to his ribs. Iyer, who was in considerable pain, was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. He was found to have internal bleeding in his ribs and was admitted to the ICU. He also suffered an injury to his spleen.

Reports after the injury revealed internal bleeding. He was immediately admitted to the ICU without delay, which caused concern among fans. However, the BCCI recently shared an update stating that he is currently recovering well and there is no cause for concern. BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia clarified that he did not undergo any surgery and added that he is recovering very quickly.

Prior to the T20I series, Iyer was appointed as vice-captain. After failing in the first match, Iyer delivered a stellar performance with his second ODI half-century. In that match in Adelaide, Iyer scored 61 runs. He was injured while fielding in the third ODI. However, India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

A T20 series is currently being played on the same tour. The first T20 contest of the five-match series was played in Canberra on Wednesday, but the game was abandoned after 9.4 overs due to rain. The second T20 between the two teams will be played on the 31st.