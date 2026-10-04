Seven Golds Less But India Still Finish 4th: Comparing India's 2026 Performance With 2022 Asian Games
India finished at the fourth position at the Asian Games 2026 with a total of 85 medals in the event held in Japan.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India produced their best-ever performance in the history of the continental showpiece, winning 107 medals, including 28 gold medals.
Ahead of the 2026 Nagoya Games, the question was whether the Indian contingent would at least match their Hangzhou performance or improve on it. More importantly, will they be able to retain the gold medals won four years back? The answer was eight, as India retained only 28.6% of the gold medals from the previous edition. However, sports like boxing and wrestling brought gold medals.
India wrapped up their Asian Games 2026 at the fourth position with a total of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze). The Indian team underperformed in shooting as they earned seven medals and, in particular, four fewer golds less than the previous edition. The badminton contingent managed to get only one medal, while there was no medal for India in tennis after a long span.
While some sports produced lackluster results, others made up for it by delivering incredible performance. Indian women’s hockey team won a gold medal after 44 years, while golfer Pranavi Urs bagged gold for India in the sport after 24 years. India won their first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts (MMA), securing a bronze in the women’s 60kg category.
Three boxers bring home gold
In the Asian Games, where some world-class boxing nations compete against each other, three Indians winning gold was a big achievement for India. More importantly, it was a huge improvement from the 2022 edition, where India ended up with one silver and four bronze medals. This time, they won a total of six as compared to the previous count of five.
Ankush Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda won gold medals, while Kapil Pokhariya, Narender and Priya clinched bronze medals in their respective categories.
India boxing gold medalists at asian games
|Athlete
|Edition
|Event
|Padam Bahadur Mall
|1962 Jakarta
|Men's Lightweight
|Hawa Singh
|1966 Bangkok
|Men's Heavyweight
|Hawa Singh
|1970 Bangkok
|Men's Heavyweight
|Kaur Singh
|1982 New Delhi
|Men's Heavyweight
|Dingko Singh
|1998 Bangkok
|Men's Bantamweight
|Vikas Krishan Yadav
|2010 Guangzhou
|Men's Lightweight
|Vijender Singh
|2010 Guangzhou
|Men's Middleweight
|Mary Kom
|2014 Incheon
|Women's Flyweight
|Amit Panghal
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Men's Light Flyweight
|Lovlina Borgohain
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's Middleweight
|Parveen Hooda
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's 65kg
|Ankush Panghal
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Men's 80kg
Same number of total medals but two golds added in wrestling
The number of medals in wrestling remained the same (6). But India ended up with no gold in Hangzhou, whereas they won two gold medals in the Japan edition. Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat won gold medals in their respective events, and especially the former scripted a brilliant comeback in his bout.
India's wrestling gold medals in Asian Games
|Athlete
|Edition
|Event
|Maruti Mane
|1962 Jakarta
|Men's Freestyle 97 kg
|Ganpat Andalkar
|1962 Jakarta
|Men's Greco-Roman +97 kg
|Malwa Singh
|1962 Jakarta
|Men's Greco-Roman 52 kg
|Chandgi Ram
|1970 Bangkok
|Men's Freestyle 100 kg
|Rajinder Singh
|1978
|Men's Freestyle 74 kg
|Satpal Singh
|1982 New Delhi
|Men's Freestyle 100 kg
|Kartar Singh
|1986
|Men's Freestyle 100 kg
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|2014 Incheon
|Men's Freestyle 65 kg
|Bajrang Punia
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Men's Freestyle 65 kg
|Vinesh Phogat
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Women's Freestyle 50 kg
|Sujeet Kalkal
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Men's Freestyle 65 kg
|Aman Sehrawat
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Men's Freestyle 57 kg
No change in archery
Kumkum Mohod emerged as the star for India's archery contingent. The 17-year-old won two gold medals and a silver medal in the continental event. Also, India clinched the historic gold in the women's individual and team events, registering upsets over South Korea.
There was also no change in Kabaddi, as both men's and women's teams retained their gold.
Gold medals for India in archery at Asian Games
|Archer
|Edition
|Event
|Abhishek Verma, Sandeep Kumar, and Rajat Chauhan
|2014 Incheon
|Men's Compound Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur
|2022 Hangzhou
|Women's Compound Team
|Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's Compound Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale
|2022 Hangzhou
|Compound Mixed Team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam
|2022 Hangzhou
|Women's Compound Individual
|Ojas Pravin Deotale
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's Compound Individual
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Taniparthi
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's Compound Team
|Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Mixed Compound Team
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, and Kushal Dalal
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Men's Compound Team
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, and Kirti Sharma
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's Recurve Team
|Kumkum Mohod
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's Individual Recurve
Historic gold in Hockey
The Indian men’s team defended their gold medal, beating Malaysia by 5-1, but the women’s team pulled off a historic win. They beat China 1-0 in the final, and India won a gold medal in the women’s hockey after a span of 44 years. After missing out on the Paris Olympics, the Indian women’s team took a big leap, securing their berth for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The men's team also booked a spot in the Olympics.
Indian men’s hockey team gold medals - 1966, 1998, 2014, 2022, 2026
Indian women’s hockey team gold medals - 1982, 2026
One honourable mention is golf, where Pranavi Urs became the first female player to win a gold medal in golf for India. Also, she became the first Indian since 2002 to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games.
Seven medals down in shooting
The shooting contingent underperformed as they slipped to 15 medals from 22 medals. Also, the Indian contingent had won seven gold medals, but this time they managed to win only three. The Rifle event was decent for India, but the Trap event was the one where they shone. Neeru Dhanda emerged as the star, winning a gold in the Women's Trap (Individual) and Mixed Trap Team.
Gold medals for India in shooting at Asian Games
|Shooter
|Edition
|Event
|Randhir Singh
|1978 Bangkok
|Men's Trap (Individual)
|Jaspal Rana
|1994 Hiroshima
|Men's 25m Center Fire Pistol (Individual)
|Jaspal Rana
|2006 Doha
|Men's 25m Center Fire Pistol (Individual)
|Jaspal Rana
|2006 Doha
|Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Individual)
|Ronjan Sodhi
|2010 Guangzhou
|Men's Double Trap (Individual)
|Jitu Rai
|2014 Incheon
|Men's 50m Pistol (Individual)
|Saurabh Chaudhary
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Men's 10m Air Pistol (Individual)
|Rahi Sarnobat
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Women's 25m Pistol (Individual)
|Palak Gulia
|2022 Hangzhou
|Women's 10m Air Pistol (Individual)
|Sift Kaur Samra
|2022 Hangzhou
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Individual)
|Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's 10m Air Rifle (Team)
|Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's 10m Air Pistol (Team)
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan
|2022 Hangzhou
|Women's 25m Pistol (Team)
|Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Suresh Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Team
|Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman
|2022 Hangzhou
|Men's Trap (Team)
|Neeru Dhanda
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Women's Trap (Individual)
|Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
|Kynan Chenai & Neeru Dhanda
|2026 Aichi-Nagoya
|Mixed Trap Team
Five golds disappear in athletics
A total of five gold medals were wiped from India’s medal tally in athletics as six golds were reduced to one and the number of bronze medals increased. However, some of the Indians were impressive, clocking their personal best. Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Dev Meena broke national records.
India have won numerous gold medals in the history of the Asian Games in athletics, and they continue to do so.
No individual medal for first time since 2014 in badminton
The Indian badminton contingent managed to win only one medal as the men's team clinched a bronze in the competition. It was the first time since 2014 that India didn’t win any individual medal in badminton. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen ended up without medals, while the star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
India have won only one gold medal in badminton in the history of the Asian Games as the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold in 2022.
No medal in Tennis after 40 years
India finished their Asian Games tennis campaign without a single medal for the first time in 40 years after Sumit Nagal lost in the quarter-finals. In the previous edition, they won one gold, but this time there was no podium finish for India.
India gold medals in tennis at Asian Games
|Shooter
|Edition
|Event
|Leander Paes & Gaurav Natekar
|1994 Hiroshima
|Men's Doubles
|Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi
|2002 Busan
|Men's Doubles
|Leander Paes & Sania Mirza
|2006 Doha
|Mixed Doubles
|Somdev Devvarman
|2010 Guangzhou
|Men's Singles
|Somdev Devvarman & Sanam Singh
|2010 Guangzhou
|Men's Doubles
|Sania Mirza & Saketh Myneni
|2014 Incheon
|Mixed Doubles
|Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan
|2018 Jakarta-Palembang
|Men's Doubles
|Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale
|2022 Hangzhou
|Mixed Doubles
Two golds lost in squash
India have same number of squash medals as the previous edition (5). However, they failed to defend both the gold medals they won in Hangzhou 2022 and ended up with two silver and three bronze medals.