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Seven Golds Less But India Still Finish 4th: Comparing India's 2026 Performance With 2022 Asian Games

India finished at the fourth position at the Asian Games 2026 with a total of 85 medals in the event held in Japan.

asian games 2026 medal tally
India won a total of 85 medals as comapared to 107 in the previous edition (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST

6 Min Read
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Hyderabad: At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India produced their best-ever performance in the history of the continental showpiece, winning 107 medals, including 28 gold medals.

Ahead of the 2026 Nagoya Games, the question was whether the Indian contingent would at least match their Hangzhou performance or improve on it. More importantly, will they be able to retain the gold medals won four years back? The answer was eight, as India retained only 28.6% of the gold medals from the previous edition. However, sports like boxing and wrestling brought gold medals.

India wrapped up their Asian Games 2026 at the fourth position with a total of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze). The Indian team underperformed in shooting as they earned seven medals and, in particular, four fewer golds less than the previous edition. The badminton contingent managed to get only one medal, while there was no medal for India in tennis after a long span.

While some sports produced lackluster results, others made up for it by delivering incredible performance. Indian women’s hockey team won a gold medal after 44 years, while golfer Pranavi Urs bagged gold for India in the sport after 24 years. India won their first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts (MMA), securing a bronze in the women’s 60kg category.

Three boxers bring home gold

In the Asian Games, where some world-class boxing nations compete against each other, three Indians winning gold was a big achievement for India. More importantly, it was a huge improvement from the 2022 edition, where India ended up with one silver and four bronze medals. This time, they won a total of six as compared to the previous count of five.

Ankush Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda won gold medals, while Kapil Pokhariya, Narender and Priya clinched bronze medals in their respective categories.

India boxing gold medalists at asian games

Athlete EditionEvent
Padam Bahadur Mall1962 JakartaMen's Lightweight
Hawa Singh1966 BangkokMen's Heavyweight
Hawa Singh1970 BangkokMen's Heavyweight
Kaur Singh1982 New DelhiMen's Heavyweight
Dingko Singh1998 BangkokMen's Bantamweight
Vikas Krishan Yadav2010 GuangzhouMen's Lightweight
Vijender Singh2010 GuangzhouMen's Middleweight
Mary Kom2014 IncheonWomen's Flyweight
Amit Panghal2018 Jakarta-PalembangMen's Light Flyweight
Lovlina Borgohain2026 Aichi-NagoyaWomen's Middleweight
Parveen Hooda2026 Aichi-NagoyaWomen's 65kg
Ankush Panghal2026 Aichi-NagoyaMen's 80kg

Same number of total medals but two golds added in wrestling

The number of medals in wrestling remained the same (6). But India ended up with no gold in Hangzhou, whereas they won two gold medals in the Japan edition. Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat won gold medals in their respective events, and especially the former scripted a brilliant comeback in his bout.

India's wrestling gold medals in Asian Games

Athlete EditionEvent
Maruti Mane1962 JakartaMen's Freestyle 97 kg
Ganpat Andalkar1962 JakartaMen's Greco-Roman +97 kg
Malwa Singh1962 JakartaMen's Greco-Roman 52 kg
Chandgi Ram1970 BangkokMen's Freestyle 100 kg
Rajinder Singh1978Men's Freestyle 74 kg
Satpal Singh1982 New DelhiMen's Freestyle 100 kg
Kartar Singh1986Men's Freestyle 100 kg
Yogeshwar Dutt2014 IncheonMen's Freestyle 65 kg
Bajrang Punia2018 Jakarta-PalembangMen's Freestyle 65 kg
Vinesh Phogat2018 Jakarta-PalembangWomen's Freestyle 50 kg
Sujeet Kalkal2026 Aichi-NagoyaMen's Freestyle 65 kg
Aman Sehrawat2026 Aichi-NagoyaMen's Freestyle 57 kg

No change in archery

Kumkum Mohod emerged as the star for India's archery contingent. The 17-year-old won two gold medals and a silver medal in the continental event. Also, India clinched the historic gold in the women's individual and team events, registering upsets over South Korea.

There was also no change in Kabaddi, as both men's and women's teams retained their gold.

Gold medals for India in archery at Asian Games

ArcherEditionEvent
Abhishek Verma, Sandeep Kumar, and Rajat Chauhan2014 IncheonMen's Compound Team
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur2022 Hangzhou Women's Compound Team
Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar2022 Hangzhou Men's Compound Team
Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale2022 Hangzhou Compound Mixed Team
Jyothi Surekha Vennam2022 Hangzhou Women's Compound Individual
Ojas Pravin Deotale 2022 Hangzhou Men's Compound Individual
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Taniparthi 2026 Aichi-NagoyaWomen's Compound Team
Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav2026 Aichi-NagoyaMixed Compound Team
Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, and Kushal Dalal2026 Aichi-NagoyaMen's Compound Team
Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, and Kirti Sharma2026 Aichi-NagoyaWomen's Recurve Team
Kumkum Mohod2026 Aichi-NagoyaWomen's Individual Recurve

Historic gold in Hockey

The Indian men’s team defended their gold medal, beating Malaysia by 5-1, but the women’s team pulled off a historic win. They beat China 1-0 in the final, and India won a gold medal in the women’s hockey after a span of 44 years. After missing out on the Paris Olympics, the Indian women’s team took a big leap, securing their berth for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The men's team also booked a spot in the Olympics.

Indian men’s hockey team gold medals - 1966, 1998, 2014, 2022, 2026

Indian women’s hockey team gold medals - 1982, 2026

One honourable mention is golf, where Pranavi Urs became the first female player to win a gold medal in golf for India. Also, she became the first Indian since 2002 to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games.

Seven medals down in shooting

The shooting contingent underperformed as they slipped to 15 medals from 22 medals. Also, the Indian contingent had won seven gold medals, but this time they managed to win only three. The Rifle event was decent for India, but the Trap event was the one where they shone. Neeru Dhanda emerged as the star, winning a gold in the Women's Trap (Individual) and Mixed Trap Team.

Gold medals for India in shooting at Asian Games

ShooterEditionEvent
Randhir Singh1978 BangkokMen's Trap (Individual)
Jaspal Rana1994 HiroshimaMen's 25m Center Fire Pistol (Individual)
Jaspal Rana2006 Doha Men's 25m Center Fire Pistol (Individual)
Jaspal Rana2006 Doha Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Individual)
Ronjan Sodhi2010 GuangzhouMen's Double Trap (Individual)
Jitu Rai2014 Incheon Men's 50m Pistol (Individual)
Saurabh Chaudhary2018 Jakarta-PalembangMen's 10m Air Pistol (Individual)
Rahi Sarnobat2018 Jakarta-Palembang Women's 25m Pistol (Individual)
Palak Gulia2022 Hangzhou Women's 10m Air Pistol (Individual)
Sift Kaur Samra2022 Hangzhou Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Individual)
Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar2022 Hangzhou Men's 10m Air Rifle (Team)
Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh2022 Hangzhou Men's 10m Air Pistol (Team)
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan2022 Hangzhou Women's 25m Pistol (Team)
Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Suresh Kushale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar2022 Hangzhou Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Team
Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman2022 Hangzhou Men's Trap (Team)
Neeru Dhanda2026 Aichi-Nagoya Women's Trap (Individual)
Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh2026 Aichi-NagoyaMixed Team 10m Air Pistol
Kynan Chenai & Neeru Dhanda2026 Aichi-Nagoya Mixed Trap Team

Five golds disappear in athletics

A total of five gold medals were wiped from India’s medal tally in athletics as six golds were reduced to one and the number of bronze medals increased. However, some of the Indians were impressive, clocking their personal best. Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Dev Meena broke national records.

India have won numerous gold medals in the history of the Asian Games in athletics, and they continue to do so.

No individual medal for first time since 2014 in badminton

The Indian badminton contingent managed to win only one medal as the men's team clinched a bronze in the competition. It was the first time since 2014 that India didn’t win any individual medal in badminton. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen ended up without medals, while the star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India have won only one gold medal in badminton in the history of the Asian Games as the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won gold in 2022.

No medal in Tennis after 40 years

India finished their Asian Games tennis campaign without a single medal for the first time in 40 years after Sumit Nagal lost in the quarter-finals. In the previous edition, they won one gold, but this time there was no podium finish for India.

India gold medals in tennis at Asian Games

ShooterEditionEvent
Leander Paes & Gaurav Natekar1994 HiroshimaMen's Doubles
Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi2002 BusanMen's Doubles
Leander Paes & Sania Mirza2006 DohaMixed Doubles
Somdev Devvarman2010 GuangzhouMen's Singles
Somdev Devvarman & Sanam Singh2010 GuangzhouMen's Doubles
Sania Mirza & Saketh Myneni2014 Incheon Mixed Doubles
Rohan Bopanna & Divij Sharan2018 Jakarta-PalembangMen's Doubles
Rohan Bopanna & Rutuja Bhosale2022 Hangzhou Mixed Doubles

Two golds lost in squash

India have same number of squash medals as the previous edition (5). However, they failed to defend both the gold medals they won in Hangzhou 2022 and ended up with two silver and three bronze medals.

TAGGED:

ASIAN GAMES 2026 INDIA MEDALS
ASIAN GAMES INDIA 2026 VS 2022
ASIAN GAMES INDIA MEDALS
ASIAN GAMES SPORTS
ASIAN GAMES 2026 MEDAL TALLY INDIA

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