ETV Bharat / sports

Seven Golds Less But India Still Finish 4th: Comparing India's 2026 Performance With 2022 Asian Games

Hyderabad: At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India produced their best-ever performance in the history of the continental showpiece, winning 107 medals, including 28 gold medals.

Ahead of the 2026 Nagoya Games, the question was whether the Indian contingent would at least match their Hangzhou performance or improve on it. More importantly, will they be able to retain the gold medals won four years back? The answer was eight, as India retained only 28.6% of the gold medals from the previous edition. However, sports like boxing and wrestling brought gold medals.

India wrapped up their Asian Games 2026 at the fourth position with a total of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze). The Indian team underperformed in shooting as they earned seven medals and, in particular, four fewer golds less than the previous edition. The badminton contingent managed to get only one medal, while there was no medal for India in tennis after a long span.

While some sports produced lackluster results, others made up for it by delivering incredible performance. Indian women’s hockey team won a gold medal after 44 years, while golfer Pranavi Urs bagged gold for India in the sport after 24 years. India won their first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts (MMA), securing a bronze in the women’s 60kg category.

Three boxers bring home gold

In the Asian Games, where some world-class boxing nations compete against each other, three Indians winning gold was a big achievement for India. More importantly, it was a huge improvement from the 2022 edition, where India ended up with one silver and four bronze medals. This time, they won a total of six as compared to the previous count of five.

Ankush Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda won gold medals, while Kapil Pokhariya, Narender and Priya clinched bronze medals in their respective categories.

India boxing gold medalists at asian games

Athlete Edition Event Padam Bahadur Mall 1962 Jakarta Men's Lightweight Hawa Singh 1966 Bangkok Men's Heavyweight Hawa Singh 1970 Bangkok Men's Heavyweight Kaur Singh 1982 New Delhi Men's Heavyweight Dingko Singh 1998 Bangkok Men's Bantamweight Vikas Krishan Yadav 2010 Guangzhou Men's Lightweight Vijender Singh 2010 Guangzhou Men's Middleweight Mary Kom 2014 Incheon Women's Flyweight Amit Panghal 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Men's Light Flyweight Lovlina Borgohain 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Women's Middleweight Parveen Hooda 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Women's 65kg Ankush Panghal 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Men's 80kg

Same number of total medals but two golds added in wrestling

The number of medals in wrestling remained the same (6). But India ended up with no gold in Hangzhou, whereas they won two gold medals in the Japan edition. Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat won gold medals in their respective events, and especially the former scripted a brilliant comeback in his bout.

India's wrestling gold medals in Asian Games

Athlete Edition Event Maruti Mane 1962 Jakarta Men's Freestyle 97 kg Ganpat Andalkar 1962 Jakarta Men's Greco-Roman +97 kg Malwa Singh 1962 Jakarta Men's Greco-Roman 52 kg Chandgi Ram 1970 Bangkok Men's Freestyle 100 kg Rajinder Singh 1978 Men's Freestyle 74 kg Satpal Singh 1982 New Delhi Men's Freestyle 100 kg Kartar Singh 1986 Men's Freestyle 100 kg Yogeshwar Dutt 2014 Incheon Men's Freestyle 65 kg Bajrang Punia 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Men's Freestyle 65 kg Vinesh Phogat 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Women's Freestyle 50 kg Sujeet Kalkal 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Men's Freestyle 65 kg Aman Sehrawat 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Men's Freestyle 57 kg

No change in archery

Kumkum Mohod emerged as the star for India's archery contingent. The 17-year-old won two gold medals and a silver medal in the continental event. Also, India clinched the historic gold in the women's individual and team events, registering upsets over South Korea.

There was also no change in Kabaddi, as both men's and women's teams retained their gold.

Gold medals for India in archery at Asian Games