ETV Bharat / sports

India Squad For Afghanistan Series: Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Prince Yadav Recieves Maiden Call-Up

The team includes four maiden call-ups. Apart from Suthar and Prince, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey have also received maiden call-ups in Test cricket. Notably, Rishabh Pant's vice-captaincy has been changed to KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's participation is subject to fitness.

Manav Suthar has earned a maiden call-up in Test cricket, while Prince Yadav has been handed his maiden call-up in ODIs, thanks to a remarkable performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Hyderabad: India have announced their squad for one Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan for the series starting from June 6. Shubman Gill to continue leading the side while the team include a few notable changes. The 15-member squad include four maiden call-ups, while a few senior players are being rested.

Two senior players in the Indian team - Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the series. The decision is taken as the selectors want to manage the workload of both players. Also, they want to explore new options in the team combination.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return for ODIs

The audience will see two senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, back in action in the 50-over format. Kohli has been scoring consistently in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Rohit's participation is subject to fitness and he will be included depending on his fitness status.

Aquib Nabi not included in the squad

Interestingly, Auib Nabi, who had a breakthrough season for the last two years, has not been included in the squad. Nabi took 60 wickets from 17 innings in the 2025/26 season and was the leading wicket-taker in the season. He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir winning their first-ever title. Also, he was talked about by many senior players but has not been included in the squad.

ODI squad for Afghanistan Series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.

Test squad for Afghanistan series: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey