India Announce Squad For Friendlies Against Brazil, Uruguay, Panama; Full List Of Players Selected By Khalid Jamil
The Indian football team is scheduled to play historic friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay, and Panama.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil has unveiled a 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama. The Blue Tigers will face three higher-ranked teams that were part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
India’s series of friendlies will start on September 26 at the Kanteveera Stadium against Panama. The team will then play against five-time world champions Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. Blue Tigers will play their last friendly against Uruguay on October 6.
India’s squad for the September-October FIFA Men’s International Match Window. 🐯— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 31, 2026
The #BlueTigers’ training camp will begin on September 14 in Bengaluru.
September 26: 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇦
October 3: 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇷
October 6: 🇮🇳 vs 🇺🇾
Read more 🔗 https://t.co/T8KgsPnPYz#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1qN9O14uOa
Jamil’s squad announcement includes some bold calls after India failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Veteran defender Sandesh Jhinghan has missed out on the selection, while Lallianzuala Chhangte is also not part of the squad two days after winning the Indian Footballer of the Year award. Jeakson Singh, Rahul Bheke, Vishal Kaith, and Liston Colaco are some of the other prominent names from the squad.
Ryan Williams has been included in the team after missing the two games against Uzbekistan in June due to an injury. Som Kumar, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, and Mohammed Sanan are the young talents who have been picked up in the squad.
Full list of selected players for FIFA men’s international friendlies
Goalkeepers
Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.
Defenders
Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.
Midfielders
Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards
Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Reserves
Goalkeeper
Hrithik Tiwari
Defenders
Chinglensana Singh Konsham
Roshan Singh Naorem
Midfielder
Suresh Singh Wangjam