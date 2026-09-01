ETV Bharat / sports

India Announce Squad For Friendlies Against Brazil, Uruguay, Panama; Full List Of Players Selected By Khalid Jamil

Hyderabad: Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil has unveiled a 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama. The Blue Tigers will face three higher-ranked teams that were part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India’s series of friendlies will start on September 26 at the Kanteveera Stadium against Panama. The team will then play against five-time world champions Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3. Blue Tigers will play their last friendly against Uruguay on October 6.

Jamil’s squad announcement includes some bold calls after India failed to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Veteran defender Sandesh Jhinghan has missed out on the selection, while Lallianzuala Chhangte is also not part of the squad two days after winning the Indian Footballer of the Year award. Jeakson Singh, Rahul Bheke, Vishal Kaith, and Liston Colaco are some of the other prominent names from the squad.

Ryan Williams has been included in the team after missing the two games against Uzbekistan in June due to an injury. Som Kumar, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, and Mohammed Sanan are the young talents who have been picked up in the squad.

Full list of selected players for FIFA men’s international friendlies

Goalkeepers

Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders

Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders