IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Aiming To Seal Series While Its Do-Or-Die For New Zealand

Hyderabad: The third match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played today (January 25) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed live on JioCinema.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, the Indian team will be aiming to clinch the series, while New Zealand must win this match to stay alive in the series. India delivered a dominant performance in the second T20 in Raipur, where they chased down a formidable target of 208 runs in just 15.2 overs to take a 2-0 lead. This showcased their dominance in the series and their momentum leading up to the T20 World Cup 2026. India will be hoping to maintain the winning momentum in the fixture as the series is crucial ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Record at Baraspara Cricket Stadium

A total of four T20I internationals have been played at the venue. Two of them were won by the chasing side, while one match was won by the team batting first. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The average first innings score at the venue is 192. The highest score is of 237/3 for India against South Africa. India also have lowest score as they were bundled out by Australia on 118.