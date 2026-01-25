IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Aiming To Seal Series While Its Do-Or-Die For New Zealand
India will be aiming to seal a 3-0 series win with a victory in the third T20I against New Zealand.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: The third match of the five-match T20 series between India and New Zealand will be played today (January 25) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed live on JioCinema.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, the Indian team will be aiming to clinch the series, while New Zealand must win this match to stay alive in the series. India delivered a dominant performance in the second T20 in Raipur, where they chased down a formidable target of 208 runs in just 15.2 overs to take a 2-0 lead. This showcased their dominance in the series and their momentum leading up to the T20 World Cup 2026. India will be hoping to maintain the winning momentum in the fixture as the series is crucial ahead of the T20 World Cup.
UNSTOPPABLE 🇮🇳 eye a 9th consecutive T20I series win! 👀 #TeamIndia aim to extend their unbeaten run as they gear up to defeat history at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026! 🔥#INDvNZ | 3rd T20I 👉 SUN, 25th JAN, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/ZUxvKcVUyr— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 25, 2026
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Record at Baraspara Cricket Stadium
A total of four T20I internationals have been played at the venue. Two of them were won by the chasing side, while one match was won by the team batting first. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The average first innings score at the venue is 192. The highest score is of 237/3 for India against South Africa. India also have lowest score as they were bundled out by Australia on 118.
Momentum roaring. 10th consecutive T20I home series win in sight 💥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 25, 2026
The #MenInBlue are all set to make it 3-0 and send a chilling warning to the world ahead of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup! 🔥#INDvNZ | 3rd T20I 👉 SUN, 25th JAN, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/bIVp18mxdu
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Possibility of changes in playing XI
The Indian team management is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI as their goal is to secure a 3-0 lead.
In case India brings back Jasprit Bumrah for the match, Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh might have to sit out. Kuldeep Yadav bowled well in the Raipur match, but he might be dropped from the team if Axar Patel is fit.
For New Zealand, they might consider including Lockie Ferguson in the team as he is available for selection. Jack Foulkes had a bad day in Raipur, conceding 67 runs in three overs. Additionally, Kyle Jamieson could also be brought back into the team. Mark Chapman hasn't been in form in this series, and this could be an opportunity for the Blackcaps to try out the exciting Ben Jacobs in Guwahati.
Squads
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs