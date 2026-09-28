ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2026: India Advance Into Semifinal Without Stepping On The Field

Indian cricket team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian men's cricket team have advanced into the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 without stepping onto the field. Men in Blue were scheduled to take Afghanistan in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket but the match was washed out. As a result, India advanced into the next round and Afghanistan didn't get any chance to put in their best effort and have to pack their bags. The team will play the winner of the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The possibility was on the cards from the start of the day due to weather conditions. Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin was set to host the quarterfinals between Pakistan and Hong Kong as well but the rain spoiled it. The rain washed out the match and Pakistan entered the semifinal of the Asian Games men's cricket. India had recently beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series held in New Delhi and were coming in the match with odds stacked in their favour. Indian team are coming into the competition with Shreyas Iyer at the helm and a strong bowling attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Afghanistan had rested several senior players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Why India advanced despite the match getting abandoned?