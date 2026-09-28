IND vs AFG, Asian Games 2026: India Advance Into Semifinal Without Stepping On The Field
India have moved to the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 as the quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men's cricket team have advanced into the semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 without stepping onto the field. Men in Blue were scheduled to take Afghanistan in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket but the match was washed out. As a result, India advanced into the next round and Afghanistan didn't get any chance to put in their best effort and have to pack their bags. The team will play the winner of the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal.
The possibility was on the cards from the start of the day due to weather conditions. Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin was set to host the quarterfinals between Pakistan and Hong Kong as well but the rain spoiled it. The rain washed out the match and Pakistan entered the semifinal of the Asian Games men's cricket.
India had recently beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series held in New Delhi and were coming in the match with odds stacked in their favour. Indian team are coming into the competition with Shreyas Iyer at the helm and a strong bowling attack including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Afghanistan had rested several senior players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.
Why India advanced despite the match getting abandoned?
According to the rules for the Asian Games men's cricket, the ICC rankings was going to be a deciding factor. India are at the top of the T20I rankings while Afghanistan are placed at the 10th position. So, with a superior rankings, India went into the semifinal of the competition.
🚨 Match Abandoned 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2026
The #INDvAFG Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final has been called off due to rain. #TeamIndia advance to the semi-final by virtue of higher seeding. #AsianGames
The similar rule was applied to fixture between Pakistan and Hong Kong. Pakistan are at the sixth position while Hong Kong are at the 24th place in the rankings.
Who India and Pakistan will play semfinal against?
India will be up against winner of the quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal. For Pakistan, the match between Bangladesh and Malaysia will be crucial. The winner of that match will lock horns against Pakistan in the semifinal and only final remains to be the solitary India-Pakistan posibillity in the compeutition.