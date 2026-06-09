ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Back In Action! When And Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A?

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the name on everyone’s lips in the cricket fraternity after he impressed with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-handed batter, who played for Rajasthan Royals (RR), won multiple honours for his tally of 776 runs in 16 innings and a strike rate of 237.31. Also, he became the first player to win both the Orange Cap and the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the same year. His performance included a century and five half-centuries in the tournament.

The left-handed batter will be back in action once again as India A will be up against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the Talent TV Cup one-day Tri-Series clash. Although the squad boasts established names, all eyes will be on Sooryavnashi as he is heading into the contest with a string of impressive performances.

Also, he was impressive in the Under-19 World Cup held this year, including an 80-ball 175 against England. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar recently rewarded his consistency in performance by including him in India’s senior squad named for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland.

The Indian team also includes Tilak Varma and Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The tri-series will be played between June 9 and 21 in Dambulla, and Afghanistan A are the third team.

India A vs Sri Lanka A streaming details