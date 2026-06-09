Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Back In Action! When And Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be seen back in action as India A will be up against Sri Lanka A in the Dambulla tri-series.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the name on everyone’s lips in the cricket fraternity after he impressed with the bat in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-handed batter, who played for Rajasthan Royals (RR), won multiple honours for his tally of 776 runs in 16 innings and a strike rate of 237.31. Also, he became the first player to win both the Orange Cap and the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the same year. His performance included a century and five half-centuries in the tournament.
The left-handed batter will be back in action once again as India A will be up against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium for the Talent TV Cup one-day Tri-Series clash. Although the squad boasts established names, all eyes will be on Sooryavnashi as he is heading into the contest with a string of impressive performances.
Sooryavanshi is ready to light up the Talent TV Cup ⚡— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 8, 2026
Watch his 50-over debut for India A in Talent TV Cup LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork 🍿🏆 pic.twitter.com/BJcqyyNsLw
Also, he was impressive in the Under-19 World Cup held this year, including an 80-ball 175 against England. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar recently rewarded his consistency in performance by including him in India’s senior squad named for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland.
The Indian team also includes Tilak Varma and Vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The tri-series will be played between June 9 and 21 in Dambulla, and Afghanistan A are the third team.
The wait is over. Sooryavanshi's India A journey begins tomorrow. 🔥🇮🇳— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 8, 2026
Watch his 50-over debut for India A in Talent TV Cup LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork 🍿🏆 pic.twitter.com/S7mdR1xxX7
India A vs Sri Lanka A streaming details
When to watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A clash?
The fixture between India A and Sri Lanka A will be held on June 9 at 10 AM IST.
Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A clash be held?
The match between India A and Sri Lanka A will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Where to watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A match?
The broadcast of the match on Television will be shown on Sony Sports, while the live streaming of the fixture will be shown on Sony Liv.
Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.
Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Dulaj Samuditha, Vishen Halambage, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Garuka Sanketh, Kugadas Mathulan